“Carry your bl*od money and go” – Pastor Ibiyeomie blasts yahoo boys; stops them from remitting tithes, offerings [Video]

Popular Nigerian Cleric, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministry has yet again tackled those who make their money through illegal means.

The pastor recently stopped internet fraudsters popularly called ‘Yahoo boys’ from remitting tithes and offerings to the church.

Speaking while delivering a sermon on Sunday, Pastor Ibiyeomie condemned the menace of cybercrime in Nigeria which is reportedly now being accompanied with ‘blood ritual’.

In the video making the rounds on social media, Pastor Ibiyeomie said;

“Carry your blood money and get out, it is not good, If it’s that kind of money you have, carry and go to another church. This church will be rich. You think God cannot supply? Or you think it’s your wicked blood money, carry and go, we don’t want it here..Money that you kill people you want to pay tithe here..

See video below ;

Last month, He urged Nigerians to refrain from ritual killings, saying God has warned against the shedding of innocent blood in the quest for wealth.

He said, “If anybody has used charm to kill someone around you, this week, that person will die. God is saying, “don’t shed blood to get money”. Stop pounding children, get clean money.

“Don’t do Yahoo plus. It is demonic. Some people use their mother that gave birth to them, even their relations for money. What kind of money is that? What kind of money will make you see your blood relations dying and you are happy”?