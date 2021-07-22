CARROT Weather, a popular app known for its funny and sarcastic weather information, today received a major update that adds a new video Weather Report option.

CARROT Weather users can now film 30-second TV news-style videos to share with friends using the onscreen script that the CARROT Weather app generates.

These quick 30-second weather reports turn CARROT Weather users into citizen weather reporters offering up current weather temperatures, next-day temperatures, and fake little news tidbits to add flair.

For premium users, there’s a new Smart Layouts feature that changes the CARROT Weather interface based on the weather or the time of day. If it’s raining, for example, CARROT Weather can automatically switch over to a precipitation-focused UI.



Today’s update also introduces new layouts and designs for layout components, screenshot styles, along with support for wet-bulb temperature readings. Wet-bulb temperature readings are useful for determining human survivability in extreme heat events.

CARROT Weather can be downloaded from the App Store for free, and there is an optional $4.99 per month premium tier that unlocks new weather data sources, notifications, customization, widgets, and Apple Watch complications. There’s also a higher tier $9.99 per month option with even more features. [Direct Link]