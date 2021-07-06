carroll-commits-to-bearcats

Cincinnati snagged another piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday. This time, the addition came from the nearby Hoosier state.

Brownsburg (INd.) three-star cornerback Kalen Carroll announced via social media that he’s verbally committed to the Bearcats. He chose them over a scholarship offer list that also included Indiana, Boston College, Western Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Miami (OH) and Toledo.

Carroll is commit No. 13 for Cincinnati in the 2022 class. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Perry Eliano.

Carroll officially visited the Bearcats June 11.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Carroll’s decision.