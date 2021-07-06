Home SPORTS Carroll Commits To Bearcats
SPORTS

Carroll Commits To Bearcats

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
carroll-commits-to-bearcats

Cincinnati snagged another piece to its 2022 recruiting class on Monday. This time, the addition came from the nearby Hoosier state.

Brownsburg (INd.) three-star cornerback Kalen Carroll announced via social media that he’s verbally committed to the Bearcats. He chose them over a scholarship offer list that also included Indiana, Boston College, Western Michigan, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Miami (OH) and Toledo.

Carroll is commit No. 13 for Cincinnati in the 2022 class. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Perry Eliano.

Carroll officially visited the Bearcats June 11.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Carroll’s decision.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson withdraws from NBA draft

UEFA invites Christian Eriksen and medics who saved...

Fantasy Baseball Midseason Takeaways: Top MLB surprises and...

Going the extra half-mile: Retired Bolt trains for...

Simone Biles’ Abs Are So Sculpted Relaxing With...

Video: Big Match Focus – England v Denmark

Mpandle joins Cape Town City from Maritzburg United

‘Fight to win Orlando Pirates jersey’ – Mhlongo...

Italy vs Spain: TV channel, live stream, team...

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns: Our experts pick...

Leave a Reply