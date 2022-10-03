Carlo Ancelotti provides double Real Madrid injury update before Osasuna

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has, on Saturday, provided updates on the wellbeing of a pair of members of his squad.

Los Blancos, of course, are primed to return to action on Sunday night.

In the club’s first outing on the back of the international break, Real will welcome Osasuna to the Bernabeu, aware that a 7th successive victory will guide them back clear of Clasico rivals Barcelona to the La Liga summit.

Such efforts on the part of the capital giants, though, will come sans the services of a pair of key performers.

Speaking to the media this evening, Carlo Ancelotti was asked for the latest personnel news across his squad. And the Italian tactician went on to confirm that, as expected, both Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez are set to sit out against Osasuna.

Glasgow, UK. 6th Sep, 2022. Luka Modric of Real Madrid s second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture credit should read: Neil Hanna/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage/Alamy Live News Glasgow, UK. 6th Sep, 2022. Luka Modric during the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Neil Hanna/Sportimage Credit: Sportimage/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

In more positive news, though, Ancelotti went on to add that midfielder Modric, injured whilst on international duty with Croatia, could yet return to the fray in time to feature in Los Merengues’ Champions League showdown with Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek:

“Luka Modrić will start training with the team on Monday.

“It’s nothing serious. He had a small problem in the last game. If he’s ready he will play versus Shakhtar on Wednesday, otherwise he will surely play vs Getafe.”

