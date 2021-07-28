caribbean-island-becomes-smallest-nation-to-win-olympic-gold

(CNN) A quick glance at the Olympic medal table and you’ll see the usual heavyweight countries dominating: China, the United States, Japan.

But in the early hours of Tuesday morning, a small Atlantic island added its name to the list of medal winners, as Bermuda above its weight to become the smallest country to win gold.

Bermuda’s Flora Duffy decisively won the triathlon, securing a historic gold for her country with a population of around 63,000 — compared to the US’s 328 million.

Overcome with emotion as the enormity of her achievement sunk in — Tokyo 2020 is her fourth Olympics — Duffy collapsed to the ground with her hands over her face.

“I really just hope it inspires the youth of Bermuda that we’re from a small country — but that doesn’t mean we can’t do great things on the world stage,” Duffy told CNN’s Coy Wire.