Cargill, Continental Grain Talk Concessions With DOJ on Sanderson Chicken Deal

The Justice Department is discussing with Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. potential concessions that could clear the way for the companies to acquire poultry processor Sanderson Farms Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions with the government involve how farmers and plant workers are paid, the people said. Cargill, an agribusiness giant with meat, grain and food ingredients businesses, and Continental, an agricultural investment firm, agreed in August 2021 to acquire Sanderson for $4.5 billion.

