Cardano Transactions Increase Massively Ahead Of The Vasil Hardfork Upgrade

Written by: Qadir AK

Sep src7, 2022

According to Cardanoscan.io, Cardano achieved a new milestone of executing over 50,033,448 transactions. The number of transactions grew spectacularly after the announcement of the Vasil upgrade in June, which had been postponed at the time due to the need for further testing.

The Vasil hard fork is now scheduled to run on the mainnet this month on 22nd September and is expected to increase the volume of transactions. Vasil’s full capability will become available at the beginning of epoch 366 on the 27th of September. The top 7 exchanges by liquidity including Binance, Upbit, MEXC, Bitrue, AAX, WhiteBIT, and BKEX have announced their excitement and readiness for the event.