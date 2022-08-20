car-dealer-lands-in-prison-for-allegedly-defrauding-police,-2-others-in-osogbo

David Osundeyi

A 45-year-old car dealer, Musbau Akanbi, has been remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre by an Osogbo Magistrate Court for allegedly duping a police inspector and two others of the sum of N13.3m.

Akanbi was said to have fraudulently obtained the sum Inspector Folarin Adekunle on the pretence of assisting him to purchase a car.

The defendant was also accused of receiving a Venza Car, 2012 Model valued N4,000,000 and the sum of N5,050,000 from one Musliyu Ademola on the pretence of assisting him to sell the car.

He was also accused of fraudulently obtaining a sum of N4,000,000 from one Oluwafemi Ogungbemi on the pretence of assisting him to purchase a Toyota Camry, 2011 model.

The defendant was arraigned before the court on Wednesday on six count-charge bordering on fraud and theft.

According to the charge sheet obtained by Bioreports, Akanbi committed the offence between the month of March and August, 2022 in Osogbo.

The alleged offence contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. II, Laws of Osun State, 2002, according to the police.

But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him.

Applying for the bail of the accused person, Defence counsel, K.S Abioye, prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail on liberal term, noting that he would provide reliable surety.

However, the police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, objected the oral bail application, claiming that the defendant might jump bail as it took the police some efforts before he was apprehended.

According to Olusegun, the police used one of the accused person’s victim before he could be arrested.

The police prosecutor also claimed that the defendant had also defrauded three other victims who were not part of plaintiffs in the case before the court.

In his ruling, the presiding Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Centre.

The case was adjourned till August 24, 2022 for rule on bail