Captain Marvel’s Brie Larson announces big career news – digitalspy.com

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has announced a big career move, telling fans that it’s time she goes back to her “first job”.

Brie, who is currently working behind-the-scenes on Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, shared the news that she would be stepping back from her YouTube channel while marking her one year anniversary as a vlogger.

In an emotional instalment, the Marvel hero admitted to subscribers that she didn’t think she’d be able to keep up with her weekly videos for as long as she had.

“I did not think that I would hit the one year mark on this, to be honest,” she explained. “I started this channel because I needed to shake it up. I needed to feel like I could just be silly and normal.”

However, for now, Brie’s weekly videos are coming to a stop. Hinting at a busy work schedule, she said: “At this exact time, I’m gonna have to slow down on this. I can’t keep up with doing videos weekly. I gotta go back to my job, my first job – my acting job.”

As well as promising viewers that her latest vlog wouldn’t be her last, Brie thanked fans for following along with her. “I had fun,” she said. “I have got to do things that I never would have done otherwise, prioritise things that are fun and enjoyable.

“There were so many great moments, and I got to meet so many great people… Thank you for joining me on this journey. I hope that you found some joy in them, because I found a lot in joy in making them.”

Of course, it’s not all bad news – Brie’s decision to step back from YouTube will only give her more time to prepare for her upcoming return as Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2.

The Marvels, for which Brie has been practising one arm press-ups, will also see Teyonah Parris reprise her role of Monica Rambeau from WandaVision, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel, and Zawe Ashton as an undisclosed villain.

Captain Marvel is streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download. Its sequel, The Marvels, has a release date of November 11, 2022.

