Captain Marvel 2: Brie Larson Starts Filming Soon | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Brie Larson hinted at beginning filming for the Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels, in a new candid video. The first installment, which helped round out the backend of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, was released in 2019 and, of course, stars Larson as the titular heroine. The sequel is being directed by MCU newcomer Nia DaCosta, Marvel Studios’ first Black female director, and is slated for release November 11, 2022.

Since the release of Captain Marvel, Larson has been at the helm of many different projects. The Oscar-winning actress has appeared in dramas such as Just Mercy and will star in the new Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, based on the novel by Bonnie Garmus. Larson is also an incredibly vocal activist and advocate for various causes, her most prominent revolving around women’s rights, equality, and feminism. She has also developed a podcast, Learning Lots hosted by her and Jessie Ennis, that discusses life and pop culture with other celebrities and experts. In addition to her on-screen and off-screen work, Larson also began a YouTube channel in 2020 during the pandemic lockdown. Larson’s YouTube channel harbors a mixture of weekly video content, including collaborations with popular YouTubers, personal anecdotes, live streams with prominent gamers, and conversations with fellow activists and celebrities.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

However, Larson announced in her most recent YouTube video celebrating the one year anniversary of her channel, that she would be stepping back slightly from her YouTube channel to prioritize her acting, a hint that she will begin filming The Marvels soon, which is set to begin filming this year. Larson’s video was emotional, the actress being moved to tears while explaining what the channel has meant to her over the past year. She stated that the channel gave her a space to share her true self with her fans and to try plenty of exciting new things and meet incredible new people. Fans of her channel shouldn’t worry though; she promises to be back soon. Watch the video below:

Click here to watch the original video

The Marvels is going down somewhat of a different path than its predecessor. The first film explored the war between the Skrulls, a race of shapeshifting aliens, the Kree, militaristic humanoids, and Captain Marvel as the practically sole savior between them both. The Marvels, however, is adding more familiar faces to the fray. The Marvels will also include Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero with her own series debuting on Disney+ later this year. Alongside Kamala Khan, Teyonah Parris joins as Monica Rambeau/Spectrum, whose character was first introduced in Captain Marvel as a child and then reintroduced in WandaVision as an adult. Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel will lead the female superhero trio.

Though Larson is sad about stepping back from her YouTube channel, Marvel fans can rejoice knowing that their heroine will soon be back in action. Larson has been very publicly training, presumably for her role as Captain Marvel, posting her impressive workout accomplishments to her social media. With as present as Larson is on social media, it’s possible the actress will keep fans updated throughout filming for The Marvels.

More: MCU Post-Credits Scenes That Need Updating (After WandaVision’s Change)

Source: Brie Larson

Black Widow (2021) Release date: Jul 09, 2021

Release date: Jul 09, 2021 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Release date: Sep 03, 2021

Release date: Sep 03, 2021 Eternals (2021) Release date: Nov 05, 2021

Release date: Nov 05, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Release date: Dec 17, 2021

Release date: Dec 17, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) Release date: Mar 25, 2022

Release date: Mar 25, 2022 Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) Release date: May 06, 2022

Release date: May 06, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever/Black Panther 2 (2022) Release date: Jul 08, 2022

Release date: Jul 08, 2022 The Marvels/Captain Marvel 2 (2022) Release date: Nov 11, 2022

Release date: Nov 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) Release date: Feb 17, 2023

Release date: Feb 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)Release date: May 05, 2023





Email



F9 Star Wants Rihanna, Matt Damon & Denzel Washington In Fast & Furious 10

About The Author