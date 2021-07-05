In a new preview for Marvel Comics’ final issue of Captain America from Ta-Nehesi Coates, Steve Rogers’ next battle with the Red Skull won’t be won in any sort of physical fight (at least not at first). Instead, Captain America intends to sit down and speak with his greatest rival, having a conversation of critical importance as they debate for the hearts and minds of the American people. Recent issues have seen the Red Skull using the internet to expand his influence, reaching vast swathes of the nation by supposedly speaking of empowerment and calls to action, and it’s particularly effective and focused towards young men. As such, Captain America’s tactics have to change, as seen in this new preview.

In prior issues of Captain America from bioreports best-selling writer Coates and artist Leonard Kirk, Red Skull has become what many disenfranchised men are seeing as a source for purpose and empowerment. Seemingly having become a men’s rights activist, Red Skull has unleashed a massive campaign on the internet, speaking directly to the American people and gradually winning and corrupting them over to his mindset as opposed to the ideals held by Captain America. Unfortunately, much of his rhetoric is hyper-aggressive and violent, encouraging his followers to engage in incredibly negative tactics.

As a result, Captain America is unable to simply beat up the Red Skull to win the day. That would be compromising and he would absolutely be vilified for infringing upon the Red Skull’s freedom of speech. Instead, Captain America has decided to go and speak to Red Skull directly in the new preview for Captain America #30. While Red Skull claims that he and Rogers are both now working for the betterment of humanity (albeit with very different methods), it looks as though Captain America is ready to expose the Red Skull’s true evil for what it truly is in this final issue. Here are the preview images and synopsis:

CAPTAIN AMERICA #30

THE FINAL ISSUE OF TA-NEHISI COATES’ LANDMARK RUN!

“ALL DIE YOUNG” ends here! Ta-Nehisi Coates concludes his run on CAPTAIN AMERICA with an all-out fight to the finish with the Red Skull and the Power Elite!

It looks as though Captain America came prepared, as he’s secretly recording Red Skull’s true feelings and intentions when it comes to his new followers. Rogers is definitely asking the right questions, too, and it’s likely that the whole world will soon learn of Red Skull’s true character, especially after they know that he intentionally sacrificed his own men to die in the Central Park bombing he used to make Captain America look incapable and ineffective as a hero.

In any case, it looks as though this final issue will see Captain America winning the battle of ideologies with Red Skull for the whole world to see. Once that happens and his allies dismantle Lukin’s connections with the Power Elite, then it’s likely that an epic physical confrontation will come to pass, but only after the Skull is seen for the villain he’s always been in Marvel Comics. Here’s hoping Captain America will be able to win some hearts and minds back as well.

