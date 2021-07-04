Captain America’s Coolest Shield Returns to Marvel Comics – Screen Rant

When Captain America’s shield gets stolen, he’ll turn to one of his single most technically impressive versions: The Photon Shield.

Warning! Spoilers for The United States of Captain America #2 below.

One of Captain America‘s coolest shields has returned to the Marvel Universe. A mysterious figure stole his original shield in the debut issue of The United States of Captain America, which will lead Steve Rogers to sport one of his most advanced shields to combat his newest threat. In previews for issue two of the series, Captain America wears his powerful energy shield.

Christopher Cantwell, Dale Eaglesham, Matt Milla, and VC’s Joe Caramagna’s The United States of Captain America is both a love letter to the different versions of Captain America and an examination of what the hero means in the Marvel Universe. The story pulls elements from different takes on the hero – with a new preview revealing Captain America’s new shield having quite a history within Marvel Comics. The energy shield has roots with Iron Man while being worn by Steve Rogers, U.S. Agent, Rebecca Barnes, Taskmaster, and even had a version worn by Phil Coulson on Agents of SHIELD. The shield spawns from a gauntlet and can withstand powerful blows as both an offensive and defensive weapon.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

In a new preview for The United States of Captain America #2, Steve Rogers uses his energy shield to protect himself as he gets peppered with bullets from a mysterious masked villain. Seeing the villain through his transparent shield, Captain America looks his opponent in the eyes as the smoke clears from the machine gun that tried to take him out. The villain wears a red, white, and blue mask, with stars on her head and over her left eye.

Without his trusted shield, Steve Rogers is using one of his better models in its place. He won’t be the only Captain America donning a new shield, as Sam Wilson will debut a new all-black shield to Marvel’s 616-universe in the same issue. Nichelle Wright will debut her own shield as a new ‘Captain’ in the story as well. So, is the masked villain the person who stole Steve’s shield? It’s not entirely clear, but the new bad guy certainly seems like a prime suspect – especially since they will appear on a later cover for The United States of Captain America #4.

Captain America’s energy shield is definitely powerful, but it’s likely Steve Rogers longs for his trusted, original version of the iconic weapon. The energy shield will return as Captain America faces off against a new masked villain in The United States of Captain America #2, which is in comic book stores on July 28.

Next: Black Widow Becomes Captain America in New Cover Art





Email



The Avengers Battle The Justice League In Epic Crossover Art

About The Author