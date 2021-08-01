Captain America Fears An Avenger Will Become The New Winter Soldier – Screen Rant

Marvel’s Captain America fears that a recently captured Avenger will be turned into the new Winter Soldier by Russia’s Red Room

As Captain America begins a new quest to stop the Red Room from turning She-Hulk into their own brainwashed soldier, he fears he might witness the birth of a new Winter Soldier. In a preview for the upcoming Avengers #47, Steve Rogers and Tony Stark begin a mission to recover Jennifer Walters from the Winter Guard. Still, Cap can’t help but feel anxious about the prospect of watching his friend being turned into a living weapon.

In the current World War She-Hulk arc, the Winter Guard successfully staged a surprise attack on the Avengers, where they infiltrated Avengers tower and captured She-Hulk in hopes of making her pay for her crimes during the Phoenix Force tournament. However, her teammates aren’t going to let her go without a fight – leading Captain America and Iron Man to the doorsteps of the Winter Guard, as a new preview shows the pair trying to break into the facility and free Jennifer from capture.

In the new look at Avengers #47 by Jason Aaron, Javier Garron, David Curiel, and Cory Petit, Iron Man and Captain America use new stealth armors to get past a group of Kremlin guards and gain access to the base where they believe She-Hulk is being held. However, after Tony Stark calls for a command to change their camo armor into all-black, he notices Steve is feeling extremely anxious about the mission.

Steve confirms he’s anxious, telling Tony that the Russian base is exactly like the place where his best pal Bucky Barnes was brainwashed and turned him into the assassin, the Winter Soldier. He admits since She-Hulk has been in custody for “weeks,” that the word anxious doesn’t even begin to cover his fears.

Understandably, Steve fears the worst for She-Hulk, as he already once watched the Russians turn Bucky into an assassin who barely made it out of their control alive. With She-Hulk’s strength and powers, she could pose a much more dangerous threat than the original Winter Soldier if the Red Room manages to brainwash her into their own soldier.

Unfortunately for Steve Rogers and the Avengers, previews for upcoming issues of the Avengers suggest She-Hulk will be turned by the Red Room and become a new Winter Soldier-like weapon. Sadly, all Captain America can do right now is hope she’s not brainwashed for too long and that she can be turned back into a version of her former self, just like Bucky eventually was. Avengers #47 will be in comic book stores later this week.

