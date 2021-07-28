capitol-police-officer-gonell-gives-tearful-testimony

-
Yahoo News Video
Capitol Police officer testifies about racial slurs of the insurrectionists
Warning: Graphic language is in the following video clip. During the House select committee’s first hearing on the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol Police Pfc. Harry Dunn testified about the racial slurs he heard as the insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. He said, “No one had ever called me a n***** while wearing the uniform.”
Axios
Officer slams Trump for Jan. 6 claims: “I’m still recovering from those ‘hugs and kisses'”
Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell condemned former President Trump’s false claims that the Jan. 6 rioters were “hugging and kissing” officers when they invaded the Capitol, calling it a “pathetic excuse” for the fact that he “helped to create this monstrosity.Why it matters: Gonell is one of four police officers who testified at the first hearing of the Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday. He recounted the surgery he was forced to undergo due to injuries sustained from the attack, and described
WWD
Sea New York Resort 2022
“People have an emotional attraction to the clothes, which is why they sold well during the pandemic. They bought pieces they coveted and had to have,” said designer Monica Paolini of the brand’s growth in the last year.
Associated Press
Thailand sends COVID-19 patients to hometowns by train
Authorities in Thailand began transporting some people who tested positive for the coronavirus from Bangkok to their hometowns on Tuesday for isolation and treatment to alleviate the burden on the capital’s overwhelmed medical system. Medical authorities in Bangkok said Monday that all ICU beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals were full and that some of the sick were being treated in emergency rooms. Officials said they have asked army medics to help out at civilian hospitals.
Reuters
South, North Korea reopen hotlines as leaders seek to rebuild ties
SEOUL (Reuters) -South and North Korea have restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago when ties deteriorated sharply, and the two countries’ leaders are renewing efforts to rebuild relations, Seoul’s presidential office said on Tuesday. The decision on the hotlines was made by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who have exchanged multiple letters since April when they marked the third anniversary of their first summit, said Moon’s press secretary, Park Soo-hyun.
NBC Sports EDGE
Seven Second-Round Steals
Raphielle Johnson takes a look at seven players who could be second-round steals in this week’s NBA Draft. (Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports)
Associated Press
Capitol police testimony blunts GOP’s law-and-order message
The Republican Party’s self-portrayal as champions of law and order collided with searing testimony Tuesday from police officers themselves. Heading into the 2022 midterms, the GOP is seeking political advantage in Americans’ concern about rising crime nationwide. It highlighted the GOP’s effort to brush past the violence unleashed by a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters that endangered hundreds of officers.
The Wrap
Joe Scarborough Says Teachers, Nurses and Police Officers Need to Get Vaccinated ‘or Look for Another Job’ (Video)
“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Monday amid rising COVID-19 cases and the threat of the Delta variant that it’s time for teachers, nurses and police officers to get vaccinated or “look for another job.” And Scarborough told his co-host Mika Brzezinski he thinks it falls to President Joe Biden to begin this mandate with public school teachers. “Joe Biden needs to make the tough choice right now,” Scarborough said during Monday’s edition of his MSNBC program. “And he needs to start in his