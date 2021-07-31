Capcom Survey Asks About New Ace Attorney Games Interest – TheGamer

If you haven’t played Ace Attorney, Capcom wants to figure out why that is.

A new survey has popped up on Capcom’s website following the North American release of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. The survey, called “The Great Ace Attorney Chronicle User Survey”, is asking users to share their opinions about the game, as well as if they would want more from the series in the future. it seems Capcom is heading straight to the source to decide whether more of The Great Ace is worth it.

The survey is rather lengthy, asking users to answer around twenty questions. The survey begins with the standard “Which version of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles did you buy” and “Where did you pick-up your copy” before diving into more detailed-required responses like “What specific parts of the game did you have high-expectations for before playing” or “What drew your attention to the game.” Capcom also wants to know what parts of the game you like, which ones you dislike, and how far into the game you have gotten. Of course, one of the more important questions from the survey is whether you would buy more The Great Ace Attorney games in the future. This is likely the reason for the entire survey.

The survey also wants users to share their favorite parts of The Great Ace Attorney. From voice acting and sound effects to gaming controls and narrative, Capcom wants to know what parts of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles are and are not drawing attention from potential players.

If you have yet to play any of games in The Great Ace Attorney series, the survey would like to know why. Questions about what gaming consoles you own, the game series you love, and your most recent game purchase are included so Capcom can find out why The Great Ace Attorney is not on your list of games to play. Perhaps Capcom is trying to decide whether the series needs a revamp or not. No matter your responses, if you happen to take the time to complete the survey, you will be rewarded with an “Original Digital Wallpaper”.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is available now on Switch, PS4, and Steam.

