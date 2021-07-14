Capcom Is “Looking Into PC Performance Issues” After Tests Point To DRM-Related Performance Issues – TheGamer

There are no official solutions on a fix yet after earlier reports suggested DRM was behind Resident Evil Village’s PC performance issues.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that suggested Capcom’s DRM may be responsible for Resident Evil Village’s poor PC performance. TheGamer has reached out to Capcom, confirming that the issue is being investigated.

“The team is currently looking into the reported PC performance issues,” is Capcom’s official statement on the matter, when asked by TheGamer about reports that its DRM is behind some of the problems plaguing Resident Evil’s PC launch. While there is no suggestion of how the issue will be remedied, Capcom is aware of the latest round of complaints.

If you’re unfamiliar with the saga surrounding Resident Evil Village and its PC port, it all began earlier this week when a hacker claimed that cracked versions of the game did not suffer from the stuttering problems experienced in the original version. The biggest difference between the cracked version and the official version being Capcom’s own DRM.

Digital Foundry investigated the issue and found “profound improvements to the stock experience” when playing Resident Evil Village’s cracked version. In their screening, you can see there are moments when the stock build of Resident Evil drops to hardly even one-fourth of the frames the pirated copy runs at. Meanwhile, Digital Foundry highlighted the fact that the new generation of consoles ran the game just fine.

Ultimately, no matter what’s causing the issue, Capcom’s official copy of Village does not run as well as the pirated copy, as proven by Digital Foundry’s own tests. So regardless of what the official source ends up being, there’s still a problem here that Capcom will need to remedy.

Resident Evil Village joins a growing list of other titles with unfortunate PC ports. Nier Automata has long been messy without the aid of mods, and is just now getting its patched version after four years of poor performance.

