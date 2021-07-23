Cannes Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ Sets Fall U.S. Release Date – Deadline

NEON has set a theatrical release date for its Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Titane, the distributor’s second after Bong Joon Ho’s 2019 Parasite which continued on to win a historical Best Picture at the Oscars for a foreign film. Titane will be hitting theaters on Oct. 1. NEON acquired Titane back in September 2019.

The pic, directed and written by French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, follows a series of unexplained crimes; a father is reunited with the son who has been missing for 10 years. The pic in its logline is also billed as “Titane : A metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, with high tensile strength alloys.” Ducournau became the second female filmmaker to win the Palme d’Or in Cannes history after Jane Campion with 1993’s The Piano.

Ducournau told Deadline that the first seed of her story, which involves a psychopathic dancer posing as a missing boy and seemingly fooling his distraught father (Lindon), came to her as she was wrapping things up on Raw, her cannibal-themed 2016 Critics’ Week hit.

“I was in post-production with Raw,” she recalled, “and when I spend so much time with a film, I, personally, need to think of other stories, because otherwise, I go crazy. And I was reflecting on Raw and I was a bit frustrated with the fact that I didn’t tackle the topic of love as directly as I wanted to at that moment. So I wanted to put love at the center of my next film, that’s one thing that I knew.”

After that, she said, “it’s really a patchwork of thoughts. There was really nothing super-clear like, ‘Oh yeah, I got it, I got my film.’ Not at all. [For example] I thought about a nightmare that was recurring. I don’t have it anymore, but that I used to have, of me giving birth to car engine pieces. It was incredibly distressing, but I always thought, ‘That’s a nice image. I like that.’ But at the same time, I’d be shaking like crazy!”