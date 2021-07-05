Cannes Film Festival competition highlights | All media content – Deutsche Welle

‘France,’ by Bruno Dumont

Cannes this year is in a way the Lea Seydoux film festival, as the Palme d’Or-winning French star is featured in four of the event’s films, three of them in the competition. Beyond Wes Anderson’s, the Bond girl also leads in “The Story of My Wife,” by Hungarian filmmaker Ildiko Enyedi, and in Bruno Dumont’s “France,” in which she plays a war reporter whose life changes following a car accident.