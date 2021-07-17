Cannes Film Festival 2021: Stars arrive for closing night premiere – Daily Mail

The stars graced the red carpet in their droves for the closing night of the Cannes Film Festival.

And Sharon Stone was sure to turn heads as she led the stars alongside Rosmund Pike and Gemma Chan for the premiere of OSS 117: From Africa With Love on Saturday night.

The actress, 63, oozed elegance as she graced the red carpet in a stunning ivory gown that had a silver sleeveless corset and chic white satin train.

Leading ladies: Sharon Stone stunned in a white gown as she led the stars with Rosamund Pike and Gemma Chan for the event’s closing night premiere of OSS 117: From Africa With Love on Saturday

Sharon’s ensemble fit snugly on her slender frame and featured a daring thigh split so that she could also put on a leggy display while out at the event.

Her blonde locks were styled into a coiffured style and she wore a light palette of make-up to accentuate her natural beauty.

Giving her look a glamorous flair, Sharon accessorised with a pair of dangling diamond earrings that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Wow! Sharon’s ensemble fit snugly on her slender frame and featured a daring thigh split so that she could also put on a leggy display while out at the event

Elegant: Giving her look a glamorous flair, Sharon accessorised with a pair of dangling diamond earrings that perfectly complemented her ensemble

Beaming: Sharon appeared to be in great spirits as she stepped up Cannes’ famous staircase

Family: Sharon stepped onto the red carpet alongside her son Roan, 21, who dressed up in a dark blue suit

Beguiling: Sharon was seen strolling gracefully along the red carpet

Friendly: Sharon was seen waving at onlookers and photographers at the premiere

Enjoying themselves: Sharon and Rosamund were seen enjoying a joke together while waiting to step onto the red carpet

Rosamund looked sensational in a red gown that featured flared tulle detailing on the torso and also had a chiffon skirt that fell elegantly to the floor.

Her backless ensemble also featured semi-sheer panels to either side of her torso to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as she posed for snaps.

The Gone Girl star wore her blonde locks in a poker straight bob that framed her face well, and she wore a light palette of make-up for the occasion.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma, 38, looked sensational as she stepped out in her glittering gold ensemble which featured an intricate floral design.

Stars: Sharon flashed a peace sign as she waited to get onto the red carpet

Gorgeous: Rosamund looked sensational in a red gown that featured flared tulle detailing on the torso and also had a chiffon skirt that fell elegantly to the floor

Revealing: Her backless ensemble also featured semi-sheer panels to either side of her torso to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as she posed for snaps

Refined: The Gone Girl star wore her blonde locks in a poker straight bob that framed her face well, and she wore a light palette of make-up for the occasion

Strike a pose: Rosamund posed for a number of photos in front of the festival’s famous staircase before going up it

Stars of the show: The film’s cast (L-R) Jean-Francois Halin, Fatou N’Diaye, Jean Dujardin, director Nicolas Bedos, Pierre Niney, and Natacha Lindinger were seen on the red carpet

Posing up a storm: Roan was seen posing alongside a female friend on the red carpet

The pattern on Gemma’s halterneck dress was stitched into semi-sheer fabric, and the flowers covered her modesty and had a chic train.

Her ensemble also featured a thigh split to show off her slender legs as she strolled along the red carpet and posed for photos.

Gemma boosted her statuesque figure in a pair of simple black stiletto heels and she kept her accessories simple so all attention could remain on her outfit.

The Eternals star pulled her raven tresses into a chic high bun and she added a glittering touch to her look by wearing gold sequins under her eyes.

Host with the most: Rosamund was on duty to host the closing ceremony at the event

Gorgeous: Gemma pulled her raven tresses into a chic high bun and she added a glittering touch to her look by wearing gold sequins under her eyes

All that glitters: The Crazy Rich Asians star looked sensational as she stepped out in her glittering gold ensemble which featured an intricate floral design

Starlet: Gemma looked glamorous as she shot a sultry look over her shoulder

Maggie Gyllenhaal looked elegant in her gown that had a gold satin bodice and red skirt that had an asymmetrical tulle detailing along the sides.

Her dress was stylish thanks to its panel detailing and multiple spaghetti straps, and she complemented the ensemble by stepping out in gold heels.

The star wore her brunette locks in loose waves that fell over her face in a sideswept style, ad she also wore a pair of diamond earrings.

Also in attendance: Maggie Gyllenhaal looked elegant in her gown that had a gold satin bodice and red skirt that had an asymmetrical tulle detailing along the sides

Graceful: The star wore her brunette locks in loose waves that fell over her face in a sideswept style, ad she also wore a pair of diamond earrings

Jury: Jury President of the 74th Cannes Film Festival Spike Lee (centre) and Jury members (L-R) Song Kang-ho, Maggie, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Melanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim, Mylene Farmer, and Kleber Mendonca Filho posed together

Androgynous chic: Tilda Swinton also made an appearance at the premiere, and her blonde locks where styled into a coiffure

Stunner: Hofit Golan looked stylish in a plunging pink gown that had an asymmetrical skirt

OSS 117: From Africa With Love is the third film in the OSS 117 franchise, French parodic spy adventures starring The Artist’s Jean Dujardin in the lead role of Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath.

The third film is set in 1981, 14 years after the events of the second film Lost In Rio, and finds OSS 117 on a mission to Kenya where he teams up with young spy OSS 1001, played by Pierre Niney.

2006’s OSS 117: Cairo, Nest Of Spies and Lost In Rio were both directed by Michel Hazanavicius, who first worked with Dujardin in The Artist which earned both of them Academy Awards.

The third film is instead directed by Nicolas Bedos, whose 2019 film La Belle Époque earned him a nomination for Best Director at the César Awards.

Espionage: OSS 117: From Africa With Love is the third film in the OSS 117 franchise, French parodic spy adventures starring The Artist’s Jean Dujardin (pictured) in the lead role of Hubert Bonisseur de La Bath

Oops: Jury President Spike accidentally revealed the winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or was Titane before the rest of the awards during the closing ceremony

Error: The Do The Right Thing director, 64, mistakenly announced early that Titane had won the top prize after appearing to misunderstand being asked ‘which prize is the first prize’ as who was the ‘first prize winner’

Winner: Rosamund gave director Nadav Lapid the Jury Prize award for the film Ha’berech (Ahed’s Knee / Le genou d’Ahed),

Chat: Spike was seen talking with Titane director Julia Ducournau during the awards show

Emotional: Julia was seen accepting the award from Sharon later on in the ceremony

Accomplishment: Julia’s prize marks only the second time a female director has been given the award in the festival’s history (Julia pictured with Sharon, Spike and Titane co-stars Vincent Lindon, centre, and Agathe Rousselle, second right)

Work it! Sharon stepped out on stage to present the Plame d’Or award during the closing ceremony

Enchanting: Sharon was sure to capture the audience’s attention as she got up on stage to present the award

Jury President Spike Lee accidentally revealed the winner of the prestigious Palme d’Or was Titane before the rest of the awards during the closing ceremony.

The Do The Right Thing director, 64, mistakenly announced early that Titane had won the top prize after appearing to misunderstand being asked ‘which prize is the first prize’ as who was the ‘first prize winner’.

Titane is directed by Julia Ducournau, and the prize marks only the second time a female director has been given the award in the festival’s 74-year history.

Dressed up: Actress Doria Tillier, French ice dancer Nathalie Pechalat, and Blogger Maja Malnar were sure to turn heads

Looking good: French actress Géraldine Nakache and TV host Laurie Cholewa put on a stylish display

Arrivals: French actresses Reem Kherici, Ana Girardot and American actress Kat Graham wowed in their ensembles

Chic: Pregnant French actress Roxane Mesquida wore a black polka dot dress and OSS 117 star Fatou wowed in yellow