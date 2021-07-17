Cannabis Seeds: 10 Best Seed Banks 2021 – SF Weekly

Looking for seed banks that ship to the US isn’t that hard since you’ll find tons of websites and services that do that. However, this does not guarantee the quality of their services and you might end which is why you should only order from the best, and luckily for you, we got that covered.

Check out our list since it features the best

seed banks in the US. Some customers even think that they are the best seed

banks in the world since some of the brands on our list also offer worldwide

shipping that caters to the needs of multiple countries.

Best Cannabis Seed Banks in The USA 2021

1. MSNL Seed Bank – Top Pick

2. I Love Growing Marijuana – Top Pick

3. Crop King Seeds – Best Global Choice

4. Herbies Seeds – Best Website

5. Quebec Cannabis Seeds – Best Discounts

6. Seedsman – Best Strain Variety

7. Weed Seeds Express

– Best Potential

8. Ministry of

Cannabis – Best Reputation

9. Original Seeds

Store – Best Return Policy

10. Tiger-one – Best

EU Choice

1. MSNL Seedbank – Top pick

Pros

Stealth Shipping

Fast Shipping

Free seeds

Cons

Subpar customer service

Lacks germination guarantee

If you’re looking for a seed bank that ships to Canada quickly, then MSNL Seedbank is an option. This seed bank doesn’t just sell quality marijuana seeds but they also are one of the fastest when it comes to delivering your marijuana seeds making sure that you can plant them as soon as possible. And speaking of shipping, it is stated on their website that they also offer stealth shipping as well which makes good choices if you want to keep things discreet about your seed bank orders. Observer and Heraldnet.com also vote MSNL as the best-seller seed bank that ships to the USA.

Another amazing thing about MSNL Seedbank is that they are friendly about your money order. They offer free seeds with every purchase making it a good choice if you want to buy in bulk. The company is fairly flexible with payment as they accept both your debit card and credit card but they still lack other payment options.

One thing to take note of is that purchasing

from marijuana seed banks like MSNL Seedbank may not be good for a beginner

grower. The seed bank may not offer a germination guarantee but most customer

reviews about them tend to say that the seeds will grow, so it’s not a big deal.

Overall, if you’re looking for high-quality

marijuana seeds and want them shipped to you quickly or want to keep your

shipping information a secret, then MSNL Seedbank. What it makes up for

germination guarantee it makes up for with quality shipping.

2. I Love Growing Marijuana – Top Pick

Pros

Bitcoin discount

100% germination rate

Free stealth shipping

Cons

A little expensive

If

you’re looking for the best American seed banks then check out I Love Growing

Marijuana (ILGM). The seed bank is founded by Robert Bergman and it’s one of

the best marijuana seeds on this list. The online seed banks have a germination

guarantee so expect 100% germination rates from all of their seeds.

Aside

from this, we love that ILGM has very flexible payment methods; they accept

credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, cash payments, and of course checks

as well. However, the biggest thing about this is that the company is caught up

with the times as they also accept Bitcoin as well which is a big advantage

over other brands. Lastly, they offer 10% discounts on Bitcoin purchases which

is why it’s a good idea to choose this brand if you’re into Bitcoin.

And speaking of discounts ILGM also offers loyalty programs. Staying and buying their products will allow you to save more money in the long run. We highly recommend you buy in bulk as well since they have this promo of buy 10 and get 10 value packs. It’s exactly what it sounds like, you buy 10 seeds from them and you get 10 seeds for free.

Lastly,

the online seed bank also offers free shipping provided you’re located in the

United States but also offers it for free on orders above $150, which is

another reason why you should buy in bulk from them. The only negative thing

about this cannabis seed bank is that it’s more expensive compared to the rest

but its numerous discounts and promos help make it more affordable.

Overall,

a lot of customers consider ILGM as one of the best online seed banks on this

list, and considering the quality of their seeds and the amazing promos that

they offer it’s hard to argue with them.

3. Crop King Seeds

Pros

80% germination rate

Good strain selection

Reliable customer service

Cons

Lacks promos

No freebies

Crop King Seeds is one of the best cannabis

seed banks on this list and it’s king when it comes to high-quality cannabis

seeds and operating outside of the United States. Their cannabis seed banks

feature a large variety of quality cannabis seeds with different strains and

types of seeds like Quebec cannabis seeds, Amsterdam marijuana seeds, feminized

seeds, and auto-flowering seeds. It’s

one of the most reputable seed banks on this list so you don’t have to worry

about getting some low-quality seeds from them.

Speaking of quality, this connoisseur of a

seed bank guarantees an 80% germination rate which is more realistic and

believable compared to some of its competitors that claim a 100% germination

rate. Now couple this with high-quality seeds and a decent website and you have

a wonderful brand like Crop King Seeds.

As for payment options, they are also very

flexible as they allow debit cards, credit cards, a bank transfer, and even

payments via Bitcoin. It’s one of the more reliable websites for buying cannabis

seeds online.

Sadly, the biggest negative of this brand is

that it lacks freebies and other promos that might make it more appealing to

customers. Thankfully they do have reliable customer service and since they do

operate worldwide, they have pretty good shipping options for their customers.

Overall, Crop King Seeds is an amazing brand

to try out. It’s flexible with payment options and the money order. It has

quality marijuana strains rafting from auto-flowering seeds to different types

of weed seeds. It’s a definite must-buy for marijuana seed banks enthusiasts.

4. Herbies Seeds

Pros

Easy to use website

High ratings

Fast Shipping

Cons

Lacking customer service

One thing you might not experience when buying

cannabis seeds online is a good website. Although most of the seed banks on

this list have functioning websites it isn’t that great considering that some

of them have bad layouts which make it hard for its users to find what they

want.

Luckily for you, you won’t find that with

Herbies Seeds as their website is the opposite of clunky. They may have a lot

of products to offer but thankfully the layout is good and the products are

color-coded so you know which products are the best and which ones are on a

discount making things very convenient.

But aside from the wonderful website, the

company is highly rated by its customers often praising them for the quality of

their seeds, amazing shipping, and the free seeds they offer when you reach a

certain amount on your purchases. And their shipping is no joke as the seed

banks are able to ship to the US and the UK and do it quickly. They offer

stealth and discreet shipping as well.

One of the few gripes we have with Herbies

Seeds is that they rely too much on technology so they rarely have good

customer service. They have digital customer service on their website and it

answers most of your questions but it’s no substitute for a real person.

Overall, Herbies Seeds is one of the most

modern seed banks on this list and its ability to ship to the US and the UK at

amazing speeds makes it a very reliable company. If they just improve their

customer service, then they’d be a contender for the featured product on this

list.

5. Quebec Cannabis Seeds

Pros

Weekly Discounts

Quick Transportation

Germination Guarantee

Cons

Limited Payment options

Lack of return policy

Quebec

Cannabis Seeds is one of the best seed banks that ship to the United States. It

also offers quick and discreet shipping as well which makes it a good choice

for people who want to get their hands on various cannabis strains and

marijuana plants right away.

You

also don’t have to worry about the quality of their strains as well since the

company offers a germination guarantee allowing people who are new to this sort

of hobby to get good results despite not completely understanding the process

of growing cannabis strains.

But

the best thing about Quebec Cannabis Seeds is their weekly discounts which

helps save money in the long run. You can get varying amounts of deals

generally ranging from 10% to 25%, however, there are some very rare deals out

there that can lead up to 50% if you are lucky enough.

Despite

all of these good things, Quebec Cannabis Seeds does have some negatives about

it like the lack of payment options since they usually accept Visa and

Mastercards so some credit cards may not work with them. You can opt for a bank

transfer as well but it usually takes time and is very tedious. Another negative about their service is the

lack of a return policy so you better hope that you get your seeds in good

condition since the company doesn’t take returns.

Overall,

Quebec Cannabis Seeds is an amazing seed bank but it’s a little risky because

of the lack of a return policy. Thankfully you can save a lot of money thanks

to their weekly discounts so you aren’t losing much.

6. Seedsman

Pros

Reputable company

Large strain variety

Worldwide shipping

Cons

Hard to reach customer

support

If you’re looking for rare types of

high-quality seed then you might want to try out Seedsman. This is one of the

cannabis seed banks that you would want to try out if you want to look at a

wide strain of different strains like Quebec Cannabis seeds, feminized seeds,

auto-flowering seeds, and many more.

Another thing worth praising about the company

is it is one of the best online seed banks that ship to the USA and other

countries. In fact, they do ship worldwide which makes them a good shipping

option especially if you’re living in a foreign country where other online seed

banks don’t usually ship to. The online seed bank also offers stealth shipping

as well making it a good choice for beginner growers who want to keep their

hobby a secret.

When it comes to payment options Seedsman is

also very reliable allowing you to pay with a debit card, credit card, and even

Bitcoin. And speaking of payment, you can also save a lot of money in the long

run as they offer freebies once you purchase a certain amount of seeds on your

orders. Lastly, the company offers free shipping within Europe as well provided

you spend a certain amount. We can’t tell you the amount since it’s part of

their promos and it varies from time to time.

Overall, Seedsman is one of the best online

seed banks on this list and they ship to the USA and offer free shipping in

Europe as well. You don’t want to miss this amazing seed bank especially if

you’re looking to pick from a wide variety of marijuana strains from feminized

seeds to auto-flowering seeds.

7. Weed Seeds

Express

Pros

Worldwide Stealth Shipping

Rotating promos

Large strain variety

Cons

New to the market

When it comes to having the potential to be

the best seed bank on this list Weed Seeds Express is number 1 on that list. It

has all the amazing features that make it a top contender for I Love Growing

Marijuana as the featured product on this list and the reason for that is that

it has a lot going for it.

Weed Seeds Express has over 100 different

strains that it offers its customers and all of these strains have been tested

for quality. When it comes to shipping, the seed bank isn’t playing either as

it’s able to ship quickly worldwide. They also offer a stealth shipping option

which is a highly sought out feature by growers.

Aside from this, their website is easy to use

and you can find everything you need from there. They may not have a table of contents

feature on the website but it’s so organized that you don’t need to. Lastly,

they have multiple rotating promos which entice their potential customers to

buy in bulk.

Overall, Weed Seeds Express sounds really good

on paper and it has the most potential out of all the seed banks on this list.

Sadly, the company is still fairly new to the market so it still has to make a

good track record so we can’t feature it until it gets a good reputation.

8. Ministry of Cannabis

Pros

Very Reputable

High-Quality Strains

Numerous Payment Options

Cons

Limited Strain Variety

One of the most important traits for a

marijuana seed bank to have is reliability and a good reputation and the

Ministry of Cannabis has both of them. Being one of the oldest seed banks on this

list, it’s quite amazing how the Ministry of Cannabis has managed to secure a

good reputation throughout those years.

This shows how good their products are and how

capable the brand is in keeping their customers. With that being said, expect

their seeds to be of high quality and expect to receive top-notch service from

the company.

Overall, the Ministry of Cannabis is a good

choice if you want a trustworthy brand to buy your seeds from, they haven’t

disappointed their customers for years and they surely won’t disappoint you.

9. Original Seeds Store

Pros

Reliable return policy

High-quality marijuana

seeds

seeds Multiple payment methods

Cons

A lot of negative reviews

One of the biggest turn-offs of any seed bank

is the lack of a return policy. It doesn’t matter how amazing their features

are if you can’t give your customers a guarantee to return defective products.

This is where the Original Seeds Store comes

in as they have a reliable return policy. As long as you contact them within 28

days of the purchase, the company will do its best to return defective products

and compensate you for the trouble.

Aside from this, expect high-quality seeds

from this seed bank and you’ll be glad to know that the company accepts

multiple payment methods like credit cards, bitcoin, and it even accepts

Western Union Payments.

10. Tiger-one

Pros

Free Shipping

Good Website

Large strain variety

Cons

Promos apply only to EU

If you’ve noticed from looking up seed banks

online, you might realize that most of them are very US-centric and even give

promos and free shipping to all orders in the US. This might be good if you’re

a US resident but living in the EU and other countries might put you off.

Tiger-one favors EU customers over the US ones

but they still ship to the United States and most countries worldwide. Now what

makes them more EU-centric is that the company offers promos and discounts

exclusive to people in the EU which sucks for US customers but wonderful if

you’re part of the EU.

Another thing worth mentioning is that

Tiger-one doesn’t just sell cannabis seeds but also sell other cannabis-related

products like vaporizers, unbranded seeds, grinders, and even cannabinoid

testing kits which makes this brand a good choice if you’re planning to buy

other CBD related products.

Last but not least is their free shipping

option. Tiger-one will ship your products for free once you reach a certain

limit on your purchases. Of course, this feature isn’t just limited to people

in the EU so people in the United States can benefit from this one as well.

Overall, Tiger-one is a highly recommended

brand for people in the EU and many consider it as the top seed bank in Europe.

Its seed banks are high quality and it’s good for bulk buying since they also

sell unbranded but cheaper cannabis seeds.

Stealth

Shipping Cannabis Seeds That Delivers to the USA

Here’s an interesting piece of tidbit on our

list. All of the seed banks here offer discreet or stealth shipping. However,

some of them might ask for a little bit of extra on your payment since this is

an extra service. Luckily for you, we’ve also compiled a list of the better

stealth shipping seed banks on our list:

Herbies Seeds – Default shipping

option

option I Love Growing Marijuana – Free

discreet shipping

discreet shipping MSNL Seedbank – Guaranteed stealth

shipping

shipping Seedsman – Reliable stealth

delivery insurance

Tips on

Buying Cannabis Seeds Safely Online

Now just because you’ve availed to stealth

shipping services, there’s still the chance that your order might get

discovered. Here are some tips we can give you to ensure that your package is

completely discreet.

Use Bitcoin or other forms of cryptocurrency

Your credit cards, debit cards, and bank

transfers can be traced back to your bank accounts, showing you’ve made

purchases at a seed bank. If you truly want to keep things discreet, we highly

recommend that you use Bitcoin and other forms of cryptocurrency since it will

be much harder to trace back your order.

Avoid Large Bulk Orders

Although you can indeed save money by buying

in bulk it also makes your order more noticeable to people. If you’ve suddenly

ordered 10 kg worth of seeds, it’s going to attract the curiosity of the people

receiving your package and they’ll try figuring out what it is. This is why

it’s highly recommended you keep your orders between small and medium-size

packages to make them more inconspicuous.

Purchase from Reputable Sources

One of the biggest things you have to look out

for is the reputation of your seed bank. Do they have a good track record of

shipping their packages? If not, then maybe it’s not a good choice.

Additionally, the more reputable a seed bank

is, the less likely it is to receive defective packages or low-quality seeds.

Check How Your Seed Bank Wraps Your Packages

Aside from the reputation, it might be a good

idea to know how your seed banks wrap their “discreet packages”. A good stealth

package has to hide in plain sight, if your seed bank is bad at this, then it

might be a good idea to find an alternative seed bank that knows what they’re

doing.

Buy Branded Seeds

Buying unbranded strains and seeds online

might help you save money in the long run but it’s also very risky. For one,

you don’t know what these strains are and how they were made, it might contain

components that might be bad for you or it may not even be cannabis at all. If

you want to reduce the risk of getting low-quality seeds, it is highly recommended

that you choose popular strains and brands.

Checklist for Buying Marijuana Seeds

Online

If you want to get the best marijuana and

cannabis seeds online, then we highly recommend that you keep this checklist in

mind when choosing a seed bank to purchase from:

Affordable

Offers stealth shipping

Large strain variety

Reputable

Good customer service

Accepts multiple payment methods

Constant promos and discounts

Offers freebies

High customer ratings

Conclusion

If you’re looking for the best seed banks that

ship to the USA, then our list is your best bet. Out of all the seed banks,

you’ll find on the internet, these ones stand out because all of them offer

stealth shipping services and all of their cannabis seeds are tested and

high-quality. All of them are reliable and the real challenge is choosing which

one out of the 10 is most suited for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where do I get marijuana seeds if I live in the USA?

You can get most of them online as

a lot of seed banks do ship to the USA

2. Can I sell marijuana seeds within the USA?

While it rarely faces legal

consequences, theoretically, you could have trouble sending cannabis seeds

across states together. So if you’re buying seeds, keep them to yourself!

3. What is Stealth Shipping Cannabis?

Stealth shipping is an option

where your packages are discreetly shipped to you avoiding unwanted gazes.

4. What are the safe payment methods for buying marijuana

Seeds?

Most of the payment options online

are secure and safe. But if we were to choose the safest, we’d say using credit

cards is the best option.