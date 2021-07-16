Segun Adewole Published 16 July 2021

The Satellite Youth Forum has postponed the candlelight procession which was planned to honour late singer Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The singer died on July 11 after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma. He has since been buried in New Jersey in the United States of America.

A candlelight procession had been scheduled to hold today at Satellite Town, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos where the singer grew up.

The Committee Chairman of the event, Mr. Patrick Morah C, in a statement, announced the postponement of the event, adding that the decision was taken after consultations with the Police and other security agencies.

The statement read, “The Satellite Town Youth Forum, organisers of the Sound Sultan Memorial Walk, hereby officially announce a postponement of the event.

“This decision was arrived at after due consultation with relevant security agencies in and around Satellite Town, Lagos.

“Following a series of very violent cult-related clashes, general insecurity and a few deaths in recent time, our security advisers, made up of retired and serving military officers and the Nigeria Police have made it clear that this is not an ideal time for public gatherings of any procession as security cannot be guaranteed.

“As a responsible organisation, we value life and cannot risk the lives of Sound Sultan’s numerous fans and members of the general public by going ahead with the event as planned.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this decision may bring.”