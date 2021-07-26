Cancer symptoms in women: Breast, cervical, and more – Medical News Today

Cancer is a disease that occurs when cells in the body mutate and begin growing abnormally. The symptoms of cancer in females will depend on where in the body it is, its size, and how it impacts nearby organs. Females can develop many of the same types of cancer as males. But some types are only possible in those with female reproductive organs. There are also types of cancer that females experience more often than males. In this article, we will look at the symptoms of cancer in females, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, and more.

Many types of cancer occur in both males and females. For these types of cancer, the symptoms are often similar regardless of a person’s sex. But some types of cancer only affect people with female reproductive organs, such as the uterus, ovaries, or cervix. Some types of cancer are also more common in females than males. This may be due to biological differences between sexes, social factors that influence their lives, or a combination of both. Genes also play a role. Although males and females can carry altered copies of the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes (which increase the risk of certain cancers), the types of cancer these genes are most associated with more commonly affect females. As a result, females may need to monitor for slightly different warning signs of cancer and take different measures to detect it early because of these factors. The following sections look at some of the types of cancer that affect females, along with their symptoms.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States. Several types of skin cancer are more common in females than in males, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and among younger adults, melanoma. The symptoms of skin cancer include: new moles or growths on the skin

changes to existing moles’ size, shape, or color

darkened skin

a sore that will not heal A 2015 analysis suggests that among young females, the use of indoor tanning devices may be driving cases of skin cancer. The use of indoor tanning beds is associated with an increased risk of skin cancer. While males and females can both use tanning beds, they are more popular among females. Learn about tanning and how to reduce its risks.

Breast cancer can occur in males and females, but it is more common among females. After skin cancer, it is the second most common type of cancer in females in the U.S. The symptoms include: a new lump or mass inside the breast

swelling in part of the breast, or the whole breast

heaviness in the breast

dimpled skin that may resemble orange peel

an open wound or lesion that develops spontaneously

nipple or breast pain

inverted nipples

flaky, dry, red, or thickened skin

nipple discharge that is not the result of lactation

swollen lymph nodes in the armpits or around the collarbone Despite the difference in prevalence, the symptoms of breast cancer tend to be similar in all people. This is because the biological makeup of breast tissue does not vary much between sexes. Additionally, it is possible for a person of any sex to inherit genetic mutations that increase the risk of breast cancer in males and females to varying degrees. Examples include the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Learn more about genes and their role in breast cancer.

While more males develop lung cancer each year, cases have risen by 84% in females since 1975. It is also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in females, overtaking breast cancer. The symptoms of lung cancer are similar in females as in other sexes, and include: shortness of breath

a persistent cough

wheezing or hoarseness

difficulty swallowing

coughing up blood

chest pain

recurring lung infections

fatigue (lack of energy)

weight loss According to a 2018 analysis, the increased rate of lung cancer and death among females is not fully explainable as a result of smoking. It may be due to the types of lung cancer females commonly develop. Adenocarcinoma is one type of lung cancer that is more common in females. It takes longer for quitting smoking to decrease the risk of adenocarcinoma in comparison with other types of lung cancer. Although adenocarcinoma does not correlate highly with smoking, the 2018 analysis states that there is still an 8% risk reduction after smoking cessation. Learn more about lung cancer in women.

Cervical cancer affects the cervix, which sits at the bottom of the uterus. Worldwide, cervical cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer among females. Cervical cancer does not usually cause symptoms in the early stages. This is why routine cervical screening, or pap smears, are important for detecting cervical cancer early. If the cancer grows, it may cause: abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as spotting, bleeding after sex, or bleeding after menopause

unusual vaginal discharge, which may contain blood

pelvic pain

pain during or immediately after sex If the cancer becomes advanced, it may cause: leg swelling

difficulty urinating

difficulty having bowel movements

difficulty urinating, or a change in urinary habits

blood in the urine Learn about how cervical cancer impacts Black women.

Uterine cancer begins in the cells that line the uterus, or the womb. Other names for this type of cancer include endometrial or womb cancer. The symptoms of uterine cancer include: abnormal vaginal bleeding

unusual vaginal discharge without signs of blood

difficult or painful urination

pain during intercourse

pain or a mass in the pelvic area

unintentional weight loss In females who have periods, abnormal bleeding may include: periods that are heavier than usual

bleeding between periods

unexpected changes in the menstrual cycle Uterine cancer is more common among females who have reached menopause. After menopause, any bleeding is unusual and warrants evaluation from a doctor.

The ovaries are the organs that store eggs, or ova. They are connected to the womb by the fallopian tubes. Cancer can develop in or around the ovaries or in the fallopian tubes. Previously, doctors believed fallopian tube cancer was rare. But more recent research suggests it may be where precursors to ovarian cancers originate. The most common symptoms of ovarian cancer are: bloating

abdominal pain

feeling full quickly when eating, or trouble eating enough

feeling the urge to urinate frequently Less common symptoms include: fatigue

pain during sex

back pain

changes to bowel habits

constipation

weight loss

unexplained changes to periods

Many symptoms of early stage cancer are similar to other diseases. For this reason, it is important to speak with a doctor about any new or unexplained symptoms, wherever possible. The American Cancer Society states that the following symptoms can sometimes indicate cancer, although they are also symptoms of many other conditions: unusual lumps or swelling anywhere around the body

fatigue that does not ease with rest

unintentional weight loss or gain of 10 pounds or more

loss of appetite

persistent pain

headache

changes to hearing or vision

mouth sores, pain, bleeding, or numbness

yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice)

nausea or vomiting

bowel movement changes, such as diarrhea, constipation, pain with defecation, or rectal bleeding

changes in stool appearance, such as narrow, thin stools

urinary changes, such as pain when urinating or blood in the urine

fever or night sweats Early detection is essential for improving the success of cancer treatments. For some types of cancer, symptoms may not be noticeable until tumors have already grown or spread. If someone is at high risk for cancers such as lung cancer or cervical cancer, they should speak with a doctor about measures that help with detecting cancer early, as well as reducing overall risk.