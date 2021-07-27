Canceled Superman Game Had Multiplayer Mode, Zod As Playable Character – GameRant

Details emerge about a canceled Superman game, which would have featured both a multiplayer mode and General Zod as a playable character.

Calls for a Superman game are certainly nothing new, with hordes of anxious fans clamoring for a game that utilizes the iconic hero in a compelling way. However, Superman’s video game appearances have been pretty limited, as it’s hard to capture the spirit of the character in a way that’s easily balanced. That doesn’t mean developers haven’t tried, though, as made clear by information released about a canceled Superman game.

A few days, @DevSalvatrix shared details about a canceled Superman game that she had worked on, offering insights into some of the design philosophies and sharing a few other interesting details about the game. Included alongside that is footage of a prototype in action, which shows off some of Superman’s iconic powers as he flys around the city and fights bad guys. The art exploration images posted alongside everything else help highlight what the game could have become.

More interesting, however, is a brief clip that appears at the end of the footage, showing off General Zod – one of Superman’s most iconic villains – in action, which the developer has since expanded on. According to @DevSalvatrix, the game was going to feature a multiplayer versus mode, which would have allowed players to step into the shoes of Zod and a host of other characters.

And videos! This was our first playable prototype during pre-production. Obviously art is still placeholder, though more polished assets are starting to get swapped in such as Supes and Zod. But it shows brawling while crashing through offices!https://t.co/QI3wEdZBUD — Salvatrix (@DevSalvatrix) July 14, 2021

Yes, that was Zod. He was to be there as a villain for one of the story arcs, but also would be one of the many playable characters in the vs mode. — Salvatrix (@DevSalvatrix) July 23, 2021

It’s a cool concept for a Superman game, and one that would have felt distinct from some of the other games that released around the time that it was in development. The project was in production in 2007/2008, putting it in the same era as the seminal Batman: Arkham Asylum, which has become a genre-defining game for superhero games. Unfortunately, it never saw the light of day.

As for why the game was never released, @DevSalvatrix says that the economic crash of 2008 led to the game’s cancellation and the closure of developer Factor 5, along with its publisher shutting down. It’s a tale that’s all too common in the games industry – talented developers working on ambitious projects that are shut down due to factors outside of their control. The lack of other Superman games just makes this one all the more bitter.

The developer even went so far as to say that not being able to release the Superman game is the biggest regret of her career. There have been on-and-off rumors of Superman games in recent years, but nothing has come to fruition. A Superman game still sounds like a no-brainer, but it might be some time before fans get one.

No Superman games are confirmed to be in active development.

