Canceled Superman Game Footage & Details Shared By Former Developer – Screen Rant

A former Factor 5 developer has released an abundance of details and game footage from the company’s cancelled Superman video game. The video game studio, founded in 1987, was known for developing the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron series of flight action games. After a series of financial hardships, Factor 5 was closed in 2009.

Another DC Comics crimefighter, Batman, has received faithful and successful video game adaptations in the form of Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham series. However, Superman has yet to receive a beloved video game adaptation of his own. One infamous Superman game, codenamed Blue Steel, was in the works from developer Factor 5 and publisher Brash Entertainment before being cancelled. Leaked footage of the title exists online, giving fans a teasing glimpse at what could have been a truly special Man of Steel video game. An open-world Metropolis to explore, and a host of supervillains to face, would have been just the start of Blue Steel‘s merit.

Now Salvatrix, a former Factor 5 developer, has shared a slew of new information about Superman: Blue Steel on Twitter. The lengthy thread goes into detail about the game’s development and eventual cancellation, as well as revealing various gameplay videos and pieces of concept art from the superhero title. This cancelled Superman game would have put a heavy emphasis on capturing large-scale superhuman brawls, with Superman Bioreports Newsing foes across Metropolis or flying them through buildings to injure them. All of the Last Son of Krypton’s abilities would be represented, and numerous staples of his rogues gallery would have appeared, such as Darkseid and Doomsday.

The goal was to present super brawls as they were seen in the cartoons and comics. JLU was our main touchstone. We put together this fast video montage to show what everything we wanted to have as gameplay. And we DID IT.https://t.co/0l5pskHVsC — Salvatrix (@DevSalvatrix) July 13, 2021

While the gameplay may have been based on JLU, the environments were based heavily on both the Superman animated series and early 20th century artist Hugh Ferriss – featuring elevated highways, railways, and airships. pic.twitter.com/69vazGZnRC — Salvatrix (@DevSalvatrix) July 14, 2021

While there is no hope of reviving Factor 5’s Superman game, other developers may be interested in adapting the Man of Tomorrow. A Superman game from Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montréal has been rumored in the past, with the title possibly following the launch of that game. WB Games Montréal rose to prominence after developing Batman: Arkham Origins, a 2013 prequel set during the early years of Rocksteady’s Arkham universe. While Arkham Origins was not as beloved as the series’ other titles, the game was praised for its writing, boss battles and detective gameplay.

In August 2020 WB Games Montréal announced Gotham Knights, a brand-new DC Comics title set in a universe separate from the Arkham games. The game, set for release in 2022, will have players take the role of Batman’s key allies after the sudden death of the Dark Knight. Outside of official Superman titles, a breathtaking Unreal Engine 5 fan demo recently convincingly simulated what a big-budget game starring Superman might actually look like.

Factor 5’s Superman: Blue Steel project is a heartbreaking example of a good game that was unfairly cancelled. While the game never left early planning stages, the thoughts and ideas going into the game were truly remarkable. With Superman patrolling Metropolis using his entire array of powers, and encountering his greatest foes, Factor 5’s cancelled Superman game could have possibly stood among the greatest superhero titles of its time.

