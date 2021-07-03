Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 3: Live Stanley Cup Final score, updates, results, highlights – CBSSports.com

Between the championship triumphs of the Lightning and the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay area has seemingly entered a new golden age for their sports teams. And yet again, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to stand above the rest of the National Hockey League and hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup for the second year in a row.
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens takes place tonight, with much at stake for both teams. The Lightning enter tonight’s game in Montreal with a 2-0 lead in the series, and are in position to close in on a repeat with a third victory. Montreal, looking for their first Stanley Cup triumph since 1993, is under enormous pressure to break through after having struggled to score in the first two games, 5-1 and 3-1 losses to Tampa Bay.
While the burden of performing is largely on the Canadiens, the Lightning are not without their issues. Winger Alex Killorn, who suffered a lower body injury in Game 1, has been ruled out for the second straight game of the series.
Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final begins at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.
See New Posts
Pinned
Pinned
Despite Montreal and Tampa Bay having the same number of shots on goal (18) the Lightning are outscoring the Canadiens.
Pinned
LIGHTNING SCORE: Tampa Bay is taking total control of the game, extending their lead once again. Tyler Johnson put the puck in the net this time. The Lightning have been able to come out strong at the beginning of each period and are capitalizing with the fast start. TB: 4, MON: 1
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Lightning: 2, Canadiens: 1
The defending champions came out strong, with two unanswered goals to start Game 3. The Canadiens answered with a goal of their own to make it a one point lead. On Tampa’s side, Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta scored and Phillip Danaut had Montreal’s sole goal.
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Power-play Montreal
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
Pinned
CANADIENS SCORE: Montreal gets on the board in the first period thanks to a goal Phillip Danault, on his second shot on net of the night. Shea Weber was on the assist. TB 2, MON 1
See More