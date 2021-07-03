Canadiens vs. Lightning Game 3: Live Stanley Cup Final score, updates, results, highlights – CBSSports.com

Between the championship triumphs of the Lightning and the Buccaneers, the Tampa Bay area has seemingly entered a new golden age for their sports teams. And yet again, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to stand above the rest of the National Hockey League and hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup for the second year in a row.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens takes place tonight, with much at stake for both teams. The Lightning enter tonight’s game in Montreal with a 2-0 lead in the series, and are in position to close in on a repeat with a third victory. Montreal, looking for their first Stanley Cup triumph since 1993, is under enormous pressure to break through after having struggled to score in the first two games, 5-1 and 3-1 losses to Tampa Bay.

While the burden of performing is largely on the Canadiens, the Lightning are not without their issues. Winger Alex Killorn, who suffered a lower body injury in Game 1, has been ruled out for the second straight game of the series.

Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final begins at 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on NBC.