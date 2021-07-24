canadian-singer-justin-bieber-vibes-to-wizkid’s-song-essence-in-video,-fans-gush-▷-nigeria-news-–.

- Essence, a song off Wizkid’s Made In Lagos album no doubt has gained global acceptance with videos of foreigners enjoying the tune popping up here and there
- The latest lover of the song is Canadian singer Justin Bieber who was captured vibing to the song
- In the video that got fans gushing, the singer made a 90-degree move as he enjoyed the song while a lady stared
PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Canadian singer Justin Drew Bieber seems to be the latest fan of Wizkid’s song Essence.
Essence is a track off Wizkid’s Made in Lagos album wherein he featured Nigerian singer Tems. The song has received global acceptance since its release.
The 27-year-old Canadian, in a video shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut, was seen vibing to the Essence track.
A lady who appeared on the scene couldn’t help but stare as the singer continued enjoying the song.
Bieber then made a 90-degree turn with a drink in hand as he flowed with the song’s rhythm.
Social media reacts
@yungalhaji22 said:
“This song is so classic even here in China most foreigners I know always vibe to it in the club I swear.”
@keith.7802 wrote:
“Only one Song swallow a full album . Non of Davido songs are even playing anywhere ..
“Good music speaks for it self no be by hype.”
@nene_george commented:
“Essence is the song of the summer, it’s a banger.”
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!
Snoop Dogg dances to Wizkid’s song Essence
Meanwhile, . previously reported that American rapper Snoop Dogg was captured in a viral video dancing to Wizkid’s song Essence.
The clip had garnered massive views with many praising the Joro crooner for his Essence song – a track off his Made in Lagos album – which is loved beyond the shores of the country.
There were those who threw a subtle shade at Davido as some stated they were yet to see any foreign artiste dance to his songs.
Source: .