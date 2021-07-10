canadian-rapper-dax-honours-his-igbo-parents-who-made-big-sacrifices-for-him,-shares-throwback-photo

An international rapper, Dax, has honoured his parents on their 35th wedding anniversary as he spoke lovely about them

Sharing a throwback photo, he said he is happy he made them proud as he graduated from college

The young man revealed that both his father and mother are Igbos and they taught him the value of hard work

A Canadian rapper popularly known as Dax on Wednesday, July 7, went on Facebook to celebrate his parents who have been together for 35 years.

Sharing a photo from when he graduated college many years ago, the young man revealed that it was his proudest moment.

The man said that taking care of his parent has always motivated him.

Photo source: @thedax

Source: Instagram

They grew up in Nigeria

Dax revealed that while his mother was born in Aba, his father grew in Lagos and can speak both Yoruba and Igbo well.

The rapper said his parents initially frowned at him playing professional basketball and then going into music. He said that they had to leave him alone when they saw he was passionate about them.

I want to take care of them

He revealed that his biggest motivation daily is to make them proud and take care of his parents in their old age.

His post partly read:

“They set an example of how to work hard and expect nothing from anyone and I followed those footsteps and put myself through college with a full basketball scholarship and now am putting myself through the real world INDEPENDENTLY with music for the people spread by the people. Thank you mom and dad for your sacrifices. I love you.”

See his Facebook post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his post has gathered over 7,000 comments and almost 2,000 shares.

. compiled some of the reactions below:

Prince Uzeme said:

“Wow. So the next rap God is from my own Nigeria. Really proud of what you are achieving, man! Much love.”

Chris Barnes said:

“This is real, man. This is why we like you.”

Vanstin Abatago said:

“Dax if you know how we Igbo’s your love you . you will know that our love for you is not fake because you are making us proud all over the world jah bless you more and I’m more my brother. Grammy is coming to you soon Nwanne m igbo Amaka.”

