Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticizes Canadiens for selecting Logan Mailloux

Canadian Prime Minister and longtime Montreal Canadiens fan Justin Trudeau is not happy with his favourite team’s most recent first-round selection.

The Canadiens selected Logan Mailloux during the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, a move that was met with a lot of criticism because the prospect was charged in November after sharing a sexually explicit photo of a woman without her consent. Montreal’s decision to select Mailloux becomes even worse when considering that Mailloux pleaded for NHL teams not to select him prior to the draft.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is disappointed in his favourite team. (Photo by ANDREJ IVANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Trudeau weighed in on the franchise’s decision and didn’t mince words when it came to discussing general manager Marc Bergevin’s selection.

“I’m deeply disappointed,” he stated according to Adam Huras of The New Brunswick Telegraph-Journal. I think it was a lack of judgement by the Canadiens organization. I think they have a lot of explaining to do…”

The Canadiens organization has faced nothing but backlash since selecting Mailloux, which has infuriated a fanbase that was feeling rejuvenated about the franchise after its recent playoff success. 

