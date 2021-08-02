canada-fines-two-travelers-nearly-$20k-over-false-covid-information

(CNN) — Canada has fined two travelers arriving in Toronto from the United States nearly $20,000 each for non-compliance with entry requirements, according to the country’s Public Health Agency.

The travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination and pre-departure tests and did not comply with requirements related to on-arrival testing and staying at government-approved accommodation, the agency said in a news release.

The four fines added up to $19,720 for each traveler. The travelers arrived in Toronto the week of July 18, the agency said.

“All travellers arriving in Canada are obligated by Canadian law to respond truthfully to all questions,” the news release said.

“Providing false information and/or documents to a Government of Canada official upon entry to Canada or making false statements or presenting fraudulent documents, such as vaccination credentials, is a serious offence and may result in fines and/or criminal charges,” the release reads.

Penalties for submitting false information on vaccination status can go up to $750,000 or six months in prison, or both, the Public Health Agency said.

The government implemented some exceptions on July 5 for fully vaccinated travelers to enter Canada with eased quarantine and testing requirements, and on August 9 fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed into the country for non-essential travel if they comply with all government requirements.

Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers will still need a pre-entry molecular Covid-19 test, but after August 9, most vaccinated travelers will not be required to have a post-arrival test.

A mandatory three-night hotel stay will be eliminated for all travelers arriving by air on August 9, and fully vaccinated travelers will be exempt from quarantine.

On September 7, Canada plans to open to any fully vaccinated travelers who have been inoculated with a Canada-accepted vaccine and who meet all of the country’s entry requirements.

Top image: Toronto Pearson International Airport on April 1, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images