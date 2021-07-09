Home WORLD NEWS Can there be a peaceful future for South Sudan?
WORLD NEWS

Can there be a peaceful future for South Sudan?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
can-there-be-a-peaceful-future-for-south-sudan?

25:15

From: Inside Story

Ten years after independence, the world’s youngest nation struggles with political instability and humanitarian crises.

9 Jul 2021

More episodes from

Inside Story

What’s next for Haiti after the president’s assassination?

24:20

Will efforts to stop nitrogen pollution harm farmers?

24:30

What’s behind the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE?

25:25

Will the US do a U-turn on Afghanistan troop withdrawal?

25:10

Show more

More episodes from

Inside Story

What’s next for Haiti after the president’s assassination?

24:20

Will efforts to stop nitrogen pollution harm farmers?

24:30

What’s behind the dispute between Saudi Arabia and the UAE?

25:25

Will the US do a U-turn on Afghanistan troop withdrawal?

25:10

Show more

Related

On July 9, 2011, South Sudan became the world's youngest nation [File: Andrew Burton/AP Photo]

Kiir pledges peace as South Sudan marks decade of independence

President vows not to return the country to war as the world’s youngest nation marks 10 years of independence.

South Sudan marks 10 years of independence on July 9 [File: Reuters]

South Sudan’s decade of independence: A timeline

A look back at the world’s youngest nation’s first 10 years, marred by a ruinous civil war.

More than eight million people are reliant on aid, according to the UN, while tens of thousands of people still shelter in IDP camps across the country [File: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP]

South Sudan celebrates 10 years of independence – but few rejoice

A decade after becoming world’s youngest nation, South Sudan is mired in instability, faced with humanitarian crisis.

The setting up of a new legislative body was part of an accord signed between South Sudan's President Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar [File: AFP]

South Sudan president dissolves parliament as part of peace deal

Activists welcome the move in line with a 2018 peace accord, saying it was long overdue but also expressing distrust.

More from News

Imams in Canada express solidarity with Indigenous people

Recently installed solar lights mark burial sites on Cowessess First Nation, where a search had found 751 unmarked graves from the former Marieval Indian Residential School near Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada [Shannon VanRaes/Reuters]

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast probe

Hundreds of tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded on the dockside at Beirut port last August 4, killing more than 200 people [File: Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]

Malta bans all visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID

Malta has been hailed as a European success story for its vaccination campaign [File: Getty Images]

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during a protest against an Israeli settlement in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Friday [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

Most Read

Taliban claims to control 85% of Afghanistan after rapid gains

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Agencies probe US, Colombian ties to Moise assassination

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are tossed on the floor by police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on July 8 [Jean Marc Hervé Abélard/AP Photo]

Will Turkey take over security at Afghanistan’s main airport?

Travellers exit the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul [File: S Sabawoon/EPA-EFE]

Life on Mars: NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter aces ninth fight

The tiny Ingenuity chopper hitched a ride to Mars attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover, and ever since landing on the Red Planet on February 18, has exceeded scientists' expectations [File: Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Imams in Canada express solidarity with Indigenous people

Lebanon MPs stall lifting immunity in port blast...

Malta bans all visitors who aren’t fully vaccinated...

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

Biden urges Putin to act against ransomware attacks...

Taliban claims to control 85% of Afghanistan after...

US, French ambassadors: Lebanon ‘desperate’ for new Cabinet

‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now...

The Latest: Dominican Republic urges world action on...

Palestinian held in Israel to be released amid...

Leave a Reply