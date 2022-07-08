can-nigeria-defeat-armed-groups-alone?

A brazen jailbreak near Abuja claimed by ISIL led to more than 800 inmates escaping.

A daring attack on a maximum-security prison outside Nigeria’s capital has laid bare its persistent struggles with insecurity.

The ISIL (ISIS) group claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s jailbreak, which freed more than 800 inmates. About 400 prisoners are still on the run.

Among them: several commanders of ISIL and Boko Haram, two armed groups that have carried out a series of attacks across Nigeria.

The prison break is raising more doubts about the government’s capacity to deal with spiralling insecurity.

Does Nigeria have the resources – and capabilities – to curb violence by armed groups without assistance?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Ali Ndume – Senator for Borno South Nigeria

Aisha Yesufu – Founder of Citizens Hub and co-founder of Bring Back Our Girls movement

Bulama Bukarti – Senior fellow on sub-Saharan Africa at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change