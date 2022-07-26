Home WORLD NEWS Can international pressure stop capital punishment in Myanmar?
Can international pressure stop capital punishment in Myanmar?

From: Inside Story

This is global outrage after Myanmar executed four pro-democracy prisoners.

The execution of four prominent pro-democracy activists in Myanmar has sparked anger in the country and abroad.

The military government – which took power in a coup last year – had accused the men of conspiring to commit acts of “terror”.

The activists, including several high-profile opposition figures – were processed through military courts.

As a response, protesters in Thailand besieged Myanmar’s embassy in Bangkok – while the United States and the United Nations condemned the killings.

So, can international pressure stop such killings?

And what are the chances of Myanmar returning to democracy?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Minka Nijhuis – Freelance journalist and author. She knew two of the activists who were executed, Ko Jimmy and Phyo Zeya, and has covered their journey extensively

Wai Hnin – Campaigns officer at Burma Campaign UK and daughter of Mya Aye, one of the 88 Generation student leaders

Helene Maria Kyed – Senior researcher focusing on justice and security in Myanmar at the Danish Institute for International Studies

Published On 26 Jul 2022

