England have not won the World Cup since 1966, but things could be different this time. Yes, they really could be.

We know that every time England head into a major competition, they are aways built up to win it.

Always.

And they don’t.

Never.

However, it could be different this time around.

It really could.

England reached the semi-finals of the 2src18 World Cup in Russia and then reached the final of Euro 2src2src.

Yes, you could argue that the Three Lions did not have to face the strongest of opposition at either the 2src22 World Cup or the 2src2src European Championship, but you can only beat what is in front of you.

England did not have to face the strongest of teams at the 2src22 Qatar World Cup, but at the same time, the Three Lions did not lock horns with teams that were easy pushovers.

Gareth Southgate’s side were pitted against the USA, Iran and Wales in Group B.

And they won without losing a single game.

England finished at the top of Group B with seven points from three matches.

Southgate’s team hammered Iran 6-2 in their opening match of the World Cup before drawing goalless with the USA and then eased past Wales 3-src.

Reigning African champions Senegal were expected to be stiff opposition for England, but the European side brushed them aside 3-src.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was the star of the show for England.

And the 19-year-old will be massive for England when they face France in the Round of 16 of the 2src22 Qatar World Cup.

France have been one of the best and most fearsome teams at the 2src22 Qatar World Cup and will provide England with their stiffest test yet.

However, England can overcome that.

The likes of Harry Kane, Bellingham, Harry Maguire and John Stones all are in form at the moment, and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford remains a safe pair of hands.

The biggest threat for France will come from Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has been arguably the best player at the World Cup in Qatar so far, and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker will have to be on top of his game.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, now at AC Milan, will be a force to be reckoned with upfront.

If England do win against France and get through to the semi-finals, then the world would be their oyster.

There is no way that the Three Lions would be worried about facing Morocco or Portugal in the last four.

Portugal and Morocco are not as strong as France, and a win against the reigning world campions will be boost England’s confidence of winning the whole thing.

England are rated at 6/1 on Betfair to win the 2src22 Qatar World Cup, and we think that they could do it.

This time.

Finally.