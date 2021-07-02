Can drinking water help you lose weight? Find out – Yahoo Lifestyle UK

Pexels

Water is one of the most vital components of your body for a variety of reasons. Numerous disorders may cause dehydration, but you can prevent this by drinking at least 3–4 liters of water each day. Keep reading to get the know-how on why daily consumption of 3–4 liters of water helps easy weight loss.

Natural hunger suppressant

Water is much more than a drink to quench one’s thirst! It maintains the health of our organs and strengthens the immune system. When you drink it in the recommended amounts, water may help weight loss as well. Water is a natural appetite suppressant that controls cravings and weight loss management.

Helpful during workouts

Numerous claims suggest that drinking 3–4 liters of water before exercising help. Water consumption has a significant effect on how your body feels and performs during exercise. So, drinking a certain amount of water before exercise hydrates your muscles and increases your energy levels.

Increases body metabolism

Your body needs a specific quantity of water, which a balanced diet can supply. Consuming additional water helps to maintain a healthy metabolism . When you drink more than you expend, you will notice an increase in your metabolism, which boosts fat loss. Then, when you begin losing weight, you are also most likely lowering your calorie consumption, which results in an overall decrease in your body fat percentage.

Burns calories

Individuals tend to reduce exercise and gain weight with age. This is because the body becomes more resistant to exercise as you get older. It burns less fat, yet requires more calories than it burns to maintain the same weight. Luckily, drinking 3–4 liters of water will aid in burning calories , and thus, fat. Moreover, water is proven to facilitate waste removal and benefits the digestive tract. If you’re trying to lose weight, supplement your efforts by increasing your water consumption.

Removes hazardous toxins

Increase your water consumption to help your body detoxify itself. Water is a naturally occurring cleanser: removing waste, poisons, germs, and bacteria from cells. When toxic waste enters the colon, it is excreted by urine, feces, or perspiration. Consuming plenty of water flushes these wastes from the body , allowing it to normally and adequately cleanse the colon. You can adopt a detoxifying diet as well, with an increased amount of fresh fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, to improve digestion and mineral absorption.

Natural mineral resource

Water has a high concentration of potassium and magnesium , which helps the body’s detoxification process. As water consumption declines, the body’s mineral levels drop, causing various conditions like obesity and lethargy. Water intake is critical for weight reduction as it aids in muscle development and overall wellness which boosts weight loss rates.

Regulates bowel movement

Water consumption varies according to an individual’s lifestyle and requirements. A physically active individual needs more water to maintain an active state for more extended periods. Lax individuals can drink less water but will have more bowel motions. Thus, water is critical for bowel movement regulation and boosting activity and weight loss . Overweight individuals should drink more water according to their greater body mass.

There are several more reasons why drinking water may boost weight loss. By considering these factors, you’ll be able to decide how much you drink during the day. Additionally, if you think about the health benefits of a well-balanced diet, as well as those of water, you will have no difficulty achieving your weight loss goals.