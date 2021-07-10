Home WORLD NEWS Can Bitcoin help power El Salvador’s economic growth?
WORLD NEWS

Can Bitcoin help power El Salvador’s economic growth?

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
can-bitcoin-help-power-el-salvador’s-economic-growth?

26:00

From: Counting the Cost

El Salvador does not have its own currency, making financing growth difficult as debts soar to 90 percent of GDP.

10 Jul 2021

More episodes from

Counting the Cost

Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America

26:00

What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?

25:50

How China’s ageing population may topple its economic ambitions

25:50

Gender inequality: The economic effect of the pandemic on women

26:00

Show more

More episodes from

Counting the Cost

Why populism is challenging the political elites in Latin America

26:00

What is behind the rise of kidnappings and abductions in Nigeria?

25:50

How China’s ageing population may topple its economic ambitions

25:50

Gender inequality: The economic effect of the pandemic on women

26:00

Show more

Related

What’s behind the Bitcoin hype? | Start Here

From: Start Here

What’s behind the Bitcoin hype? | Start Here

Bitcoin is the most popular digital currency on the planet. Why?

Why China’s plan for the world’s first digital currency matters

From: Counting the Cost

Why China’s plan for the world’s first digital currency matters

Beijing rolls out testing of eCurrency as the total value of the entire cryptocurrency market rises above $1 trillion.

Should the world embrace cryptocurrencies?

From: Inside Story

Should the world embrace cryptocurrencies?

America’s oldest bank says it plans to hold, transfer and issue digital currencies.

How high will Bitcoin go?

From: Inside Story

How high will Bitcoin go?

With the cryptocurrency hitting another record, demand for its virtual coins is only rising.

More from TV Shows

Berlin: Unapologetically rebel

Can there be a peaceful future for South Sudan?

Bonus edition: Canada residential schools, Paralympics, Colombia

Femi Oke, The Stream (Al Jazeera)

What’s next for Haiti after the president’s assassination?

Most Read

In Spain’s strawberry fields, migrant women face sexual abuse

Women fruit pickers in Spain, often from Morocco or Eastern Europe, are being exploited as they attempt to support themselves and families back home [Stefania Prandi/Al Jazeera]

Taliban claims to control most of Afghanistan after rapid gains

Opponents of the Taliban offensive prepare for battle at Ghorband district in Parwan province [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

Israeli forces open fire on Palestinians; hundreds wounded

A Palestinian uses a slingshot during a protest against an Israeli settlement in Beita, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on Friday [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

Haiti asks UN, US to send troops after president’s assassination

Haitian National Police guard the entrance to the US embassy in Port-au-Prince on Friday as people gather to ask for asylum following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise [Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters]

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Tristan Thompson comes for Lamar Odom after Khloé...

Death toll from Miami condo collapse surges to...

Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Head of Social Security Administration,...

Ex-Colombian Soldiers’ Arrests Add To The Mystery Around...

Powerful storm causes widespread damage across St. Louis...

Ashleigh Barty ends Australia’s long wait for Wimbledon...

MLB Announces All-Star Replacements – MLB Trade Rumors

Temperatures in Southern California could top 120 today...

In Sri Lanka, the Government Looks Increasingly Like...

Confederate Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson statues in...

Leave a Reply