Can Biden’s Saudi trip help ease record-high energy prices?

From: Counting the Cost

The US president pushed for an increase in oil output during his first trip to the Middle East.

From Israel to the occupied West Bank and Saudi Arabia, Joe Biden’s first visit to the Middle East comes at a critical time for the US president, whose approval rating is at less than 40 percent in the run-up to mid-term elections.

The Ukraine war has set off a global energy crisis, and Biden wants the kingdom to pump more oil, to bring down prices for Americans feeling the pinch at the pump.

Relations between the traditional allies reached a historic low after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. Biden aims to reset these ties.

Other issues include security and relations with Israel.

Published On 16 Jul 2022

