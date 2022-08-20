Home WORLD NEWS Can a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia be averted?
WORLD NEWS

Can a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia be averted?

by News
Shelling has intensified around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine in recent days, raising fears of a disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the attacks.

Russia controls the facility but Ukraine is operating it.

How much of a risk do the attacks pose?

And is a disaster worse than Chernobyl imminent?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Andrei Fedorov – Former deputy foreign minister of Russia

Hanna Shelest – Security studies programme director at Ukrainian Prism

Robert Kelley – Former director at the International Atomic Energy Agency

Published On 20 Aug 2022

