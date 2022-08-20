can-a-nuclear-disaster-at-zaporizhzhia-be-averted?

Shelling has intensified around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine in recent days, raising fears of a disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the attacks.

Russia controls the facility but Ukraine is operating it.

How much of a risk do the attacks pose?

And is a disaster worse than Chernobyl imminent?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Andrei Fedorov – Former deputy foreign minister of Russia

Hanna Shelest – Security studies programme director at Ukrainian Prism

Robert Kelley – Former director at the International Atomic Energy Agency