can-a-nuclear-disaster-at-zaporizhzhia-be-averted?

Shelling has intensified around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine in recent days, raising fears of a disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.
Moscow and Kyiv blame each other for the attacks.
Russia controls the facility but Ukraine is operating it.
How much of a risk do the attacks pose?
And is a disaster worse than Chernobyl imminent?
Presenter: Laura Kyle
Guests:
Andrei Fedorov – Former deputy foreign minister of Russia
Hanna Shelest – Security studies programme director at Ukrainian Prism
Robert Kelley – Former director at the International Atomic Energy Agency
Published On 20 Aug 2022