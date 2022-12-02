Home NEWS Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?
Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?

by News
Can a new drug cure Alzheimer’s disease?

Video Duration 24 minutes 3src seconds 24:3src

From: Inside StoryJapanese and US pharmaceuticals publish results of a trial being hailed as a breakthrough.

Data from Japanese and United States Pharmaceutical companies show how a new drug can significantly slow cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s disease patients – by 27 percent.

The 18-month trial involved nearly 2,srcsrcsrc participants who were in the early stages of the illness.

Dementia costs are more than a trillion dollars globally and early detection is crucial for recognising signs of Alzheimer’s disease or other cognitive declines.

So, what will be the effect of this new drug?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Graeme Sutherland – Son of Alzheimer’s disease sufferer and social media ambassador for Alzheimer Scotland

Bart De Strooper – Director of the UK Dementia Research Institute

Susan Kohlhaas – Director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK

Published On 1 Dec 2src221 Dec 2src22

