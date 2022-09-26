Campos adamant PSG did not have a good transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain did not have a good transfer window, according to the club’s football advisor Luis Campos.

The French champions underwent a significant overhaul following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino, with Campos arriving and swiftly appointing Christophe Galtier as the Argentine’s successor.

PSG’s new hierarchy then brought in a wealth of additions, including Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz, but were unable to complete a move for Inter defender Milan Skriniar.

That defensive gap is one of the reasons why Campos was left underwhelmed by the club’s business in the transfer window.

“We are coming to the end of the transfer window without the perfect balance. We have a huge quality in the squad, no doubt. In the end, it was not perfect,” he told RMC Sport.

“It’s always hard to have perfection. But we work to be as close as possible to perfection. This is a serious problem for us.

“When we have three central defenders and we started playing with three central defenders, it puts us in difficulty. I’m not going to talk about names. We didn’t just talk to Skriniar. If we are missing a piece, the puzzle is not complete.

“We did not have a good transfer window. The transfer window is a long time. The first week, we managed to make Vitinha. After that, we have six or seven weeks without anything. In the last week, everything is much more expensive.”

Campos also detailed the vast amount of work that he and Galtier inherited at the French capital, with the squad requiring a significant cull.

“When I arrived, there were 54 players and no second team. With Christophe, we said we had to be ourselves. We wanted to have 21-22 players,” he explained.

“With 54 players, PSG has the obligation to ensure financial fair play, which is complex. Complex measures have been taken. We created different model.

“The economic and sports must work together. We are a football club. The priority has been the economic filter, for me it is very clear.

“When the club thinks of only sports and forgets the economic, it is a disaster. The opposite is the same.”