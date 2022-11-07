Campaign group tackles CUPP over attack on Adebutu

Africa

The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Ikenga Ugochinyere, on Sunday told the (factional) governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ladi Adebutu, to concentrate on his shaky ambition “instead of sinking with the embattled national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu.”

Ugochinyere, who is the PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, described Adebutu’s outburst against party chiefs calling for Ayu’s exit as misplaced.

Adebutu had recently urged the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other party members to leave the party if they cannot work with Ayu.

Wike and five other PDP state governors as well as some other leaders of the party, including Chief Olabode George, and Ugochinyere have been calling on Ayu to resign in order for a new national chairman to emerge from the southern zone.

Adebutu, however, said party members against Ayu can either abide or leave to go and form their own party.

Ugochinyere in his reaction in a statement said only enemies of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his ambition would insist that Ayu should remain in power despite the outcry against him.

While describing Adebutu’s utterance on the matter as unwarranted, the CUPP spokesperson warned him that party politics is different from sports gambling which is his area of specialisation.

He added that leaving his governorship campaign to insult party chieftains because of Ayu has portrayed Adebutu as a joker.

The statement partly read, “It is funny how political neophytes are quick in jumping into the fray to make comments on issues they know little or nothing about.

“The display of crass ignorance was what played out with the statement credited to Adebutu on the leadership crisis rocking the PDP.

“With his shaky governorship ambition in Ogun State, does Adebutu think licking Ayu’s boots is what will save him?

“I urge Adebutu to face his governorship campaigns and avoid sinking politically with Ayu. No party man who wishes that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wins the next presidential election will encourage Ayu to hang on to power. So, with his outburst, Adebutu has revealed himself as Atiku’s enemy.

Adebutu’s campaign team

Meanwhile, the Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation, reacting has noted that its attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the CUPP and signed by its spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, alleging that Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu has asked Governor Wike of Rivers State and some others to leave the party.

In a counter-statement signed by the Director of Media, Ladi Adebutu/Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Afolabi Orekoya, stated, “while we will not wish to dignify the statement with a response, it is necessary to set the records straight so as to clarify the misconceptions that the public may harbour.”

The statement partly read, “It is saddening that a learned fellow like Ugochinyere will jump on a misleading story headlines published by some media to discredit and cause disaffection for our principal without verifying the authenticity of the statement being made, rather, Ugochinyere had chosen to join the bandwagon in creating unnecessary tension and unwarranted, cheap publicity.

“We wish to put in right perspective that the alleged statement was directed to dissidents and agents of the opposition party, All Progressives Congress within OGUN PDP who had chosen not to submit to the PDP National Working Committee leadership and pick illegalities as a roadmap.”

–