Camila Cabello Embraces Her “Stretchmarks and Fat” in Inspiring Message to Body Shamers – E! NEWS

In the words of Fifth Harmony: That’s my girl! Camila Cabello just got real about why it’s not OK to body shame anyone—including her.

In a candid TikTok video posted on July 16, the “Señorita” singer shared her recent revelation about self-love to help inspire fans to appreciate their natural body.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Camila recalled. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly,” she said, while panning the camera down to show her black crop top and light workout pants.

“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued with some sassy facial expressions. “And I was like, ‘Damn.’ But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”