Camidoh Makes Billboard Chart Entry With ‘Sugarcane’

Raving Ghanaian musician, Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, better known within the showbiz circles as Camidoh is having a good run with his output, ‘Sugarcane‘.The multiple award winning recording and performing artiste on Friday, November 19, 2021 served his listeners and the entire music community with an amazing piece of music captioned; ‘Sugarcane’ featuring music producer, Phantom.

Following the huge success of the song, the Grind Don’t Stop Records prodigy teamed up with Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo alongside Ghanaian singer and Legacy Life Entertainment star, King Promise to discharge the remix to the jam on Friday, April 8, 2022.

ALSO: 'Sugarcane Remix' debuted on several music charts across the globe since its release including Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts with its official music video surpassing 30 million views on video sharing and social media platform, YouTube.

Interestingly, almost a year after the official release of the original ‘Sugarcane’ song, the masterpiece has made an entry on Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Charts. ‘Sugarcane’ currently sits at the 40th position on the chart. See screenshot below.

Award winning Ghanaian rapper and performing artiste, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, known within the showbiz circles as Amerado is set to discharge his debut studio album.

Ever since he made his breakthrough onto the music scene, the talented rap artiste and ‘Yeete Nsem’ honcho has been the center of attraction, churning out back to back hits including ‘Abotr3’ featuring 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee, Black Sherif.

The multifaceted recording artiste, songwriter and entertainer has taken to his official social media pages to announce the completion and release date for his first ever studio album labeled; ‘G.I.N.A’.

‘G.I.N.A’ happens to be an acronym for ‘God Is Never Asleep’. From the details he shared on his verified Facebook handle, the album will be available for purchase and streaming on all digital music stores from Friday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

