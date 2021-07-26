-
Associated Press
Cameron Champ fends off heat to win 3M Open by 2 strokes
Cameron Champ fended off dehydration and crisply putted his way to a 5-under 66 on Sunday, winning the 3M Open by two strokes for his third career victory. The 26-year-old Champ had five birdies in a bogey-free round to finish at 15-under 269 at TPC Twin Cities. Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel tied for second.
Associated Press
Adam Hadwin, Ryan Armour shoot 65s to share 3M Open lead
Adam Hadwin missed the weekend cuts in his last three tournaments, continuing a disappointing stretch as he dropped to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 33-year-old Canadian has put himself in position to get back in contention for the playoffs with a strong run at the 3M Open. Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 on Friday for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132.
Associated Press
Bader, Carlson HR in 7-run 4th, Cards batter Gray, Reds 10-6
Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson homered during a seven-run burst in the fourth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-6 on Sunday. Nolan Arenado hit his 20th home run and tripled, and Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals. Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray (2-6) was tagged for a career-high eight runs, allowing eight hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.
Reuters
Olympics-Weightlifting-Japan’s Miyake to retire after failing most attempts
Japan’s weightlifter Hiromi Miyake reiterated on Saturday that she was retiring after failing with all her attempts except one in the lightest 49-kg women’s category at her fifth Olympic Games. Miyake, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and silver at London 2012, waved briefly to the volunteers and staff after failing to register any marks for the clean & jerk. “I am going to take a break from weightlifting for a while and setting up a next goal for my life,” Miyake told a group of reporters after her performance at the delayed Tokyo Games.
Associated Press
Japan surges to gymnastics lead; Reigning champ Uchimura out
Kohei Uchimura’s gymnastics career is nearly over. The Japanese star can take solace knowing that the sport the two-time Olympic champion led to glory appears to be in good hands in his home country. Daiki Hashimoto topped Olympic qualifying on Saturday, putting on a show inside the largely empty Ariake Gymnastics Centre to help Japan sprint to the top of the leaderboard.
Associated Press
Brittany Force leads Top Fuel field at NHRA Sonoma Nationals
“We want that win,” Force said. Ron Capps topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Angie Smith led the Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifiers. Capps had a 3.897 at 328.78 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, and Anderson ran a 6.513 at 210.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro.
Associated Press
AP FACT CHECK: Trump is relentless in election fabrications
In mid-May, partisan investigators hired by Arizona state lawmakers backed off their allegation that the state’s most populous county had destroyed its 2020 election database. At an event Saturday, former President Donald Trump presented the debunked allegation as a key piece of evidence that the state’s electoral votes were stolen from him in 2020. It was one of a number of fabricated and familiar stories Trump told the crowd in his relentless effort to deny the well-established .imacy of his defeat at the hands of President Joe Biden.
The Telegraph
Phil Mickelson offers Grayson Murray help after revelation that he is an alcoholic
Phil Mickelson has offered help a fellow PGA Tour winner who says he is an alcoholic whose pleas for assistance have been ignored by officials at Sawgrass HQ and that life on golf’s biggest circuit is “absolutely awful”. Grayson Murray, the 27-year-old who won in Kentucky in 2017 and who finished third in another event earlier this year, posted his extraordinary missive on social media late on Friday evening after withdrawing from the 3M Open. After revealing that he is ‘on probation’ with the T