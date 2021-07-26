Reuters

Olympics-Weightlifting-Japan’s Miyake to retire after failing most attempts

Japan’s weightlifter Hiromi Miyake reiterated on Saturday that she was retiring after failing with all her attempts except one in the lightest 49-kg women’s category at her fifth Olympic Games. Miyake, who won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and silver at London 2012, waved briefly to the volunteers and staff after failing to register any marks for the clean & jerk. “I am going to take a break from weightlifting for a while and setting up a next goal for my life,” Miyake told a group of reporters after her performance at the delayed Tokyo Games.