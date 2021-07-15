Home SPORTS Cam Newton explains how he felt about Patriots drafting Mac Jones
SPORTS

Cam Newton explains how he felt about Patriots drafting Mac Jones

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
cam-newton-explains-how-he-felt-about-patriots-drafting-mac-jones

Cam Newton is entering his second season with the New England Patriots after the team signed him to another one-year deal. Newton is the presumed QB1 for the 2021 season, only one spot above his future replacement on the depth chart, former Alabama quarterback, Mac Jones.

The Patriots selected Jones at No. 15 in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. With Tom Brady gone, the team has struggled to find an offensive identity, something the front office house Jones will develop with the team.

Today, Newton joined ESPN and was asked how he felt about the team drafting another quarterback.

He offered nothing but high praise for “Mac ‘n’ Cheese,” and understands that it’s al part of the industry.

Roll Tide Wire will follow Mac Jones throughout his rookie season in the NFL.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Antonio Gibson leads players who need the right...

Ty Simpson talks Nick Saban and Bill O’Brien

Big 12: Gundy more patient after difficulties of...

Report: Aaron Judge among Yankees players in COVID-19...

‘I sucked, not the clubs,’ says DeChambeau

Eagles C Jason Kelce sets the record straight...

Why Enyeama is the greatest Nigerian to play...

Aisha Buhari Cup: Oparanozie returns as Super Falcons...

Naomi Osaka docuseries puts mental challenges of being...

Baker settles in with Astros in second season...

Leave a Reply