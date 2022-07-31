Home NEWS Calvin Bassey sees red 17 minutes into Ajax debut
Calvin Bassey sees red 17 minutes into Ajax debut

Calvin Bassey was shown a straight card in the 17th minute of his Ajax debut, as the Dutch champions lost to PSV in the season curtain-opener.

The Super Eagles defender came off the bench in the 62nd minute to replace Owen Wijndal with the scores level.

However, PSV scored twice in seven minutes to lead 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Ten minutes after Bassey’s introduction, Mohammed Kudus pulled one back to reduce the deficit to 3-4 with 18 minutes left.

However, in the 78th minute, Bassey was adjudged to have lunged a clumsy tackle on Moroccan midfielder, Ismael Saibari after VAR was used to review his challenge.

The former Rangers left back was initially shown a yellow card, but after a review it was upgraded to a red card. An incident that meant that Bassey only saw action for 17 minutes after coming on as a second half sub.

