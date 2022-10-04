Callum Wilson agrees new two year Newcastle deal

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has penned a new deal on Tyneside, according to reports.

The Englishman has agreed to a new two year contract, with the option for an additional year depending on a variety of factors in a move that will pull him in line with the highest earners at the club.

Since moving to the club from Bournemouth in 2020, Wilson has seen his Magpie career suffer the same injury issues as he had on the South Coast, but has been vital to Eddie Howe’s side when fit, firing in 23 goals in 50 games, including three in four Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on May 08, 2022 in Manchester, England.

And despite the record signing of Alexander Isak over the summer, Wilson remains a key part of Newcastle’s side, netting the opening goal over the weekend as he helped his side dispatch Fulham 4-1.

“The goal that he did score is a typical striker’s finish. He’s in the right place at the right time to finish the move off”, Eddie Howe explained.

“He’s a hugely important part of our team, a focal point. We rely not just on his goals but his movement, his work rate. His appearance in the team gave us confidence.

“Knowing Callum as I do, I don’t think anything really fazes him other than trying to be the best that he can be.

“He’s got an incredible attitude to the game, an incredible way of looking at life and football.

“He will see it as healthy competition. It will inspire him to perform better because he knows he’s got someone, plus Chris Wood, breathing down his neck and that’s very healthy for the team.”

As per the Athletic, “alongside tinkering with Wilson’s training schedule to try to keep him fit for longer, Newcastle want him to help the club’s younger forwards develop over the coming years”, with 18-year-old Garang Kuol having joined the club in the past week and Isak still just 23.

Newcastle will be hoping that his experience off the pitch will come in just as handy as his goals on it in the years to come.

