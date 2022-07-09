Home Business Calls for TikTok Probe Widen, Adding Pressure on Biden
Business

Calls for TikTok Probe Widen, Adding Pressure on Biden

by News
1 views
calls-for-tiktok-probe-widen,-adding-pressure-on-biden

WASHINGTON—Calls for an investigation into the security risks posed by the video app TikTok are widening, adding to pressure on President Biden to make good on his year-old promise to get tough on apps that could share Americans’ personal data with foreign adversaries.

The Democratic chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the panel’s top Republican sent a joint letter to the Federal Trade Commission this week urging an investigation of TikTok’s data-handling and other practices. TikTok’s parent, ByteDance Ltd., has its headquarters in Beijing.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Why Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Are so...

Miami’s Gold Rush: Finance Firms and Crypto Move...

Food Prices Squeeze Poorest in Rich Countries

Rogers Network Outage Disrupts Internet Access, Bank Transactions

Elon Musk Seeks to Abandon $44 Billion Twitter...

This Auto CEO Won’t Put Remote Work in...

Crypto Industry Should Face Tougher Regulations, Fed Vice...

Ford-Backed Driverless Car Startup Lays Off 150 Workers

WWE’s Vince McMahon Agreed to Pay $12 Million...

Jobs Report Could Keep Fed on Track for...

Leave a Reply