Call of Duty: Warzone Players Find Safe Out-of-Bounds Hiding Space – GameRant

The Call of Duty: Warzone community is always quick to test new possibilities within the game’s map. From exploit locations to map-glitch spots, any advantage is often used to help fans survive until the final circle. As the game continues to update, new Call of Duty: Warzone exploits and bugs are found and shared among the community.

Recently, a section of the Call of Duty: Warzone map has been brought to the community’s attention due to an interesting question. While the out-of-bounds lines prevent players from crossing outside of the gameplay area, a section of water seems to have a different effect. As Call of Duty: Warzone investigated the location, they found an interesting spot where they can exist outside the game’s given map area.

The question was prompted on Reddit by Spirit_alphaa, who wanted to know if fans could cross the area of Port. The spot on the map is seen in the screenshot provided with an arrow drawn to represent a possible flight path. As Call of Duty: Warzone players debated the location in the comments, fans realized that the small cove between Park and Port is not completely out of bounds. While it is possible to cross over the gap, it is also viable to exist in it for periods of time using helicopters. This, effectively, lets players stay outside the given map area without being penalized by the game.

By default, players located outside the game’s playable area are killed within several seconds. An alert spawns on the player’s screen, and if they do not immediately return to the map, they are suddenly eliminated from the game. Despite this, the area presented has a different threshold as Call of Duty: Warzone players discovered through experimentation.

While the water is still lethal due to the game not having sim mechanics, an area above the sea is safe. Fans who have gotten too close to the ocean do cause the alert to spawn, but if they stay above that point, they can exist for an extended amount of time. Call of Duty: Warzone’s gas is still lethal in this spot, but otherwise, there is very little stopping fans from hovering above the ocean.

Fans in the comments debate where the exact point of the alert’s spawn is, but this does offer a unique opportunity to cross the area if starting high enough. Call of Duty: Warzone has previously adjusted the map and this zone several times, but it is unclear if recent fan discoveries will further edit the boundary rules of the map’s coast.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

