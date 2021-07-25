Call of Duty: Warzone Players Calling For Swiss K31 And Kar98k Nerfs – GameRant

Call of Duty: Warzone players have seemingly had enough of two of the game’s best Sniper Rifles, calling for some significant nerfs to be made.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a lot more balanced in terms of its weaponry as of late, with the game’s time-to-kill rework making a difference. However, it seems like the balancing is still not perfect, as two Call of Duty: Warzone Snipers are being called overpowered by the community.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Snipers were finally nerfed during Season 3, Call of Duty: Warzone is a different story. However, it seems that players want the same kind of flinch nerfs to happen in the battle royale game, with two very similar weapons coming under fire. Both the Kar98k and Swiss K31 are being criticized by Redditors like Lma0-Zedong. Not only do they look and fire similar, but the guns both lack flinch when used.

Normally, the Call of Duty franchise sees players flinch significantly when shot. This is done to keep gunfights fair, as it makes little sense for a player that is being filled with rounds to easily land their own shots and win a fight. While attachments and perks have been used to help fight off flinch, it is usually a vital mechanic. Unfortunately, those using the Kar98k and Swiss K31 only have minimal flinch, something that allows players wielding these weapons to pull off cheap kills. Despite being fired upon, they are still able to land shots with their rifles, and one well-placed headshot is enough to kill.

The Redditor specifically cites Call of Duty: Warzone’s Payload mode as an example of these guns being overused. While the player may be exaggerating when they say that “50%” of the gamers in the lobby are using the two rifles, the mode’s premise does make it a perfect playground for Snipers. Alongside a lack of flinch, the player believes that the weapons deal too much chest damage, with even “badly placed shots” completely shredding through a victim’s armor. The player also calls out the SPR, though they make it clear that these two weapons are the biggest offenders.

It seems like others agree that the Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and Kar98k Marksman Rifle are unfair. Redditor Realcoray agrees with both points, complaining about the chest damage and lack of flinch in their reply. The player also calls out the recent glint buff, believing that the current meta is far too favorable for Sniper users. Arguing that they should be forced to reposition due to flinch, and that there is no reason to use any other rifle, the commenter makes their stance very clear on the issue.

As of now, it remains to be seen if developer Raven Software will make any adjustments to either weapon. For now, players will simply need to keep making their voices heard regarding these two ranged guns.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

