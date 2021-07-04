Call of Duty: Warzone Lobby Celebrates Over Hacker Defeat – GameRant

Hackers are a continuing problem in Call of Duty: Warzone. While some custom skins made by hackers are nothing but good, harmless fun, for the most part they make themselves felt through obnoxious cheating.

Players in Call of Duty: Warzone must rely on the same skills that those in Call of Duty titles have always relied on. Quick reaction times and accuracy, coupled with a good sense for danger, are the marks of a skilled player. Hackers take the skill built up by veteran players and bypass it completely with cheats written to do the heavy lifting. Sadly, it’s not an uncommon sight, and one lobby recently had to deal with a hacker of its own. However, the result was not what players expected.

One player happened to be recording the Call of Duty: Warzone match in question and posted a clip to Reddit showing that hacker’s downfall at another player’s hands. The clip starts exactly as one might expect, with players decrying one player in particular as hacking, and the evidence certainly suggests it. Certain hacks are passed around Warzone frequently, and this hacker seemed to have a pretty good suite, racking up an absurd kill count. However, that could not save them from one player getting in a lucky shot and taking them down.

It wasn’t the player doing the recording who scored the kill, as they fall pretty early on. After a quick report of the hacker, the recording player begins spectating them. The hacks become apparent quickly, with extremely precise, snap headshots and tracking players through walls. Soon many players are pleading in real time for the hacker to get taken out, and to their surprise, they get their wish. Blindsided by player Goldenarm10, the hacker goes down to long range rapid fire. It’s not the same satisfaction as a hacker being banned live on stream, but it’s satisfying nonetheless.

After the match, players gathered together in the lobby to thank Goldenarm10 for bringing down the hacker. Goldenarm10 accepted the thanks humbly and declared he got lucky. Overall it was a good moment of solidarity among players, especially with the spike in Warzone hackers since Season 2.

The tragedy of hacking in a game like Warzone is that it’s often unnoticed just long enough for players to get away with it for a while, since not every player knows what to look for. For those who do know where to look, it becomes obvious fast, but even with bans, it’s an enduring problem. With even streamers like TimTheTatman getting harassed by hackers, hopefully it becomes a problem of the past sometime in the near future.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

